Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Edward B. Sobel, attorney, has been recertified as a Board Certified marital and family lawyer by The Florida Bar, Board of Legal Specialization and Education. He has been acknowledged by the Supreme Court of Florida as having special knowledge, skill and proficiency in marital and family law. Sobel has been Board Certified for more than 25 years.
Annie Clark received the Certification for Long-Term Care designation. Clark is vice president of marketing at Clark Financial Partners. She holds the Certified Senior Adviser designation and provides programs exclusively for women to educate and empower them about financial issues.
Thomas Whelan is the new superintendent at J.E. Charlotte Construction Corporation. Whelan worked in a variety of construction industries, from healthcare and retail to restaurants. He relocated from New Jersey, where he helped manage million-dollar projects and obtained valuable experience as an estimator.
Ryan Sheck joined the Sato Real Estate team on Anna Maria Island as real estate agent. His expertise in real estate spans investment, building and selling.
Angela Rose is the new executive vice president of sales and business development at Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate-Atchley Properties, a locally owned real estate firm. Rose is a licensed Florida Realtor, a recent graduate of Harvard University’s Master Negotiation Institute, and has earned her master training certificate from the ATD’s Master Training Program. She previously served as a vice president of business development and education.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments