US stocks jump following strong January jobs report

0:46 Golf Tips: Driving for power and accuracy Pause

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

2:01 Helistop at The Concession wins support of Manatee County Commission

1:00 So you wanna be in health care? HOSA Competition challenges future practitioners.

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta