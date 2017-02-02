Governor: No sign of massive casualties in Philippine fire

Smoke rises from a factory compound, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in General Trias town in Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. The Cavite provincial governor says more than 100 workers, including three Japanese, have been injured and at least three are missing in a fire that hit a huge factory south of Manila and sent thousands of employees scampering to safety.
A huge fire continues to burn at the House Technology Industries
Smoke continues to rise from a huge fire at the House Technology Industries
Residents watch smoke rise from a huge fire at the House Technology Industries
Flames rise from a huge fire at the House Technology Industries
Anxious relatives wait outside a hospital where fire victims are being treated following a fire that razed the House Technology Industries
Smoke rises from a huge fire at the House Technology Industries
Fire continues to raze the House Technology Industries
Fire continues to raze the House Technology Industries
Fire continues to raze the House Technology Industries
Social workers, left, and relatives wait outside a hospital where fire victims are being treated following a fire that razed the House Technology Industries
Relatives wait outside a hospital where fire victims are being treated following a fire that razed the House Technology Industries
