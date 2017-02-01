Former UN chief Ban won't run for South Korea presidency

1:40 Countdown to Signing Day: Manatee Pause

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

1:04 Bishop punched in face during Mass

0:56 Diver escapes shark off South Carolina

0:15 Hammerhead shark snatches tarpon from angler off Anna Maria Island

1:04 Surfer’s video catches great white shark leaping out of water

1:55 University of Miami scientist and tiger shark expert dives in to 2 films for Shark Week

2:19 Hammerhead shark deaths spark conversation about shark-friendly fishing