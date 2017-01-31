Faces in business: Chris Kohatsu

Chris Kohatsu
Digital Strategist
Neal Communities, 5800 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. N., Lakewood Ranch nealcommunities.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Start with the end in mind. Always know what the goal and objectives are because that’s more important in how you get there.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I’ve always wondered what life would be like as a foreign depilomat, being an ambassador in either Europe or Asia, and being able to carry out foreign policy. Being a diplomat, somewhere overseas has always been a dream of mine.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Make the transition from traditional communications to online and digital. I was fortunate to have gotten into multimedia reporting and multimedia communications as early as I did. Being able to leave the traditional platform was risky, yet it was lucrative and very successful.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I have been all around the world, but I’d like to vacation back in the hills of Tuscany, Italy, and then do some cooking along the shores of Morocco.
Angie Monroe
