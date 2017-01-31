Gov. Rick Scott proposes cut to building permit fees

Gov. Rick Scott is planning to ask the Legislature to cut $2.6 million in fees charged to homebuilders when they file building permits.
The fee cut is part of a $8 million package of fees Scott said he wants to cut that affect businesses, veterans and seniors. The building permit cut is the largest of the nine fee reductions Scott rolled out Monday. The building permit cut would reduce funding for enforcing state building codes, but Scott’s office said there would still be “sufficient funds” to do enforcement activities if the Legislature agreed to the cut.
In a statement to the media, Scott’s office said the fees add to higher construction costs that ultimately affect consumers.
“When we cut fees and taxes, it helps businesses create jobs, and reduces costs for families across our state,” Scott said.
Among other cuts proposed by Scott on Monday included:
-$2.3 million in fees for senior citizens 80 and over who give up their driver licence for a state issued ID card.
-$1.6 million in fees to transfer a vehicle’s title from a deceased person to their surviving spouse.
-$700,000 in fees for getting a replacement or renewal ID for people who are 80 years old or older.
- $141,000 in fees to get a commercial drivers license for military veterans.
- $130,00 in fees charged on businesses that file sales and use taxes with a paper application instead of online, which already free.
- $58,000 in fees charged to veterans to get a “V” placed on their drivers license to prove they are a veteran.
-$25,000 in fees for applying to commercial drivers license schools.
