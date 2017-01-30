Gettel Automotive Group purchases Palm dealerships in Charlotte County

0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down Pause

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at North Carolina airport

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

0:26 Bailey Sikkema discusses Bradenton Christian girls basketball's breakthrough season