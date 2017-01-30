Enjoy falling gas prices while they last, as February likely will bring uptick

Gas prices continue to fall in the Bradenton-Sarasota area as well as across Florida, with 24 consecutive days of declines providing some relief at the pump.
On Monday, area stations were averaging $2.29 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA’s fuel tracker. That’s down 4 cents from a week ago and 11 cents from a month earlier, but 50 cents higher than this time last year.
“Falling gas prices are normal for this time of year,” said Josh Carrasco, a spokesman for AAA. “We should continue to see gas prices trend downwards to wrap up the month.”
According to Gasbuddy.com’s daily survey of 308 outlets in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, Manatee County stations were averaging $2.29 per gallon, with Sarasota County at $2.31.
Falling gas prices are normal for this time of year. We should
continue to see gas prices trend downwards to wrap up the month.
Josh Carrasco, a spokesman for AAA
Nearby, Hillsborough County stations were at $2.22 per gallon and Pinellas County was at $2.23.
Statewide, the average of $2.31 remained higher than the national average of $2.27.
“Average prices now stand at their lowest thus far in 2017 and the lowest since before Christmas, thanks primarily to weak demand for gasoline and also bulging inventories of gasoline,” said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com.
Don’t expect prices to continue to fall much longer, Carrasco warned.
Motorists “should expect an uptick in prices at the pump in February, due to refinery maintenance season,” he said.
Comments