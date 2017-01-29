Public records Jan. 30, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit http://manateeclerk.com/Departments/CivilFamily/ForeclosureCalendar.aspx.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Barbara Stephens et al, $360,161, The Bank of New York et al, 2008-CA-001595, online.
Nancy M. Rowe et al, $164,077, Onewest Bank FSB et al, 2010-A-008499, online.
Joyce Kornfeld et al, $111,501, Wilmington Savings fund Society FSB, 2015-CA-004135, online.
Hope Ryckman, $61,802, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000499, online.
Angelie L. Graham, $64,446, GTEFCU, 2016-CA-001852, online.
Virginia Johnson et al, $94,000, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., 2016-CA-002025, online.
Michael T. Holt et al, $115,990, Everbank, 2016-CA-002286, online.
Creighton K. McColl et al, $634,246, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-003251, online.
Allan W. Hollar et al, $142,288, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-003633, onine.
WEDNESDAY
Nancy Procurot et al, $174,876, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005876, online.
Ronald Comito et al, $897,923, Bank of Comerce, 2016-CA-000210, online.
Raymundo Garcia III et al, $161,627, Everbank, 2016-CA-000394, online.
Vanessa K. Hedden et al, $97,675, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-002117, online.
THURSDAY
Barbara J. Giltner et al, $104,411, Bank of America NA et al, 2014-CA-004732, online.
Laurie Christman et al, $356,038, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., 2014-CA-005115, online.
Susan T. Howard, $231,473, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-0032054, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
John E. Dubrule P.A., 1023 Manatee Ave. W., Unit 310, attorney, John Dubrule, 727-209-7815.
The Makers Market and Workshops LLC, 6650 Cortez Road W., new merchant or merchandising, Jennifer Bade, 941-216-3384.
The Makers Market and Workshops LLC, 6650 Cortez Road W., school studio and instruction, Jennifer Bade, 941-216-3384.
