Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota counties

Jay Travis and Christy Travis, brother and sister realtor team of the Travis Group, were the No. 1 agents in Manatee County in 2016. The power duo were also the No. 1 sales team at Re/Max Alliance Group. Both are graduates of Florida State University.
Mike Kiefer is the new Dean of Academic Affairs at SCF Bradenton. He joined the college in September and is responsible for the direction and administration of academic programs in Bradenton.
Jeff Charlotte was installed as the president of the Argus Foundation for 2017. Charlotte is president and CEO of J.E. Charlotte Construction Corporation. He is a board member of the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange and the Eagle Club’s Athletic Foundation at Florida Gulf Coast University. He is the president of the Riverview boys’ basketball Tip-Off Club. Charlotte is a Venice High School graduate.
