Wet Seal latest to shutter stores

Another staple of 1990s malls is saying goodbye as teen apparel retailer Wet Seal will close all of its store in the coming weeks.
The women’s clothing store has been struggling for years – it shuttered its locations at the DeSoto Square Mall and Sarasota Square Mall in January 2015.
Nearby, Wet Seal has locations at International Plaza in Tampa and at Tyrone Square Mall in St. Petersburg.
Wet Seal started in 1962 in California but rose to prominence with a boom in teen fashion brands and retailers in the 1990s, growing to more than 400 stores by 2006. It
served the same kind of customer that new and emerging brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Charlotte Russe attract in major malls across the country.
Wet Seal filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and closed hundreds of stores at that time.
Comments