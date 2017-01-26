Neal Communities breaks company sales records in 2016

Lakewood Ranch-based Neal Communities on Thursday announced it broke all sales records in 2016, with 1,109 sales and 1,129 closings totaling more than $430 million from Hillsborough to Collier counties.
Neal opened six new communities last year, and the company said Lakewood Ranch and Grand Palm in Venice, also a master-planned community, were among its top performers. The homebuilder foresees an even greater involvement in Lakewood Ranch and other key markets in southwest Florida.
“Last year marked our 22nd year building in Lakewood Ranch,” said Pat Neal, CEO and chairman of the board at Neal Communities. “We are proud that our corporate headquarters are located in one of the top master-planned communities in the country.”
Comments