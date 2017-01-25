McDonald’s to give away 10,000 bottles of special sauce

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals Pause

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

1:11 Emergency crews rescue drivers from flooded roadways

1:31 The Bustles co-chair 'An Evening with Nicholas Sparks' event

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

0:32 Jeff Maultsby says proposed North Port stadium won't hurt local businesses

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

4:19 Endangered right whale rescued from fishing rope off Florida's coast