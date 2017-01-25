Dow makes history by reaching 20,000 for first time

The Dow Jones industrial average has set several records since Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election in early November, and it hit another major milestone on Wednesday.
For the first time, the Dow broke 20,000.
Keep in mind, the Dow surpassed 19,000 for the first time on Nov. 22, two days before Thanksgiving. So it only took a little more than two months to reach the psychologically important 20,000 barrier.
The Dow posted a triple-digit gain on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks, putting the index within 90 points of 20,000 and setting the stage for Wednesday’s milestone.
The Dow came within a hair of 20,000 earlier this month before selling off on uncertainty over an administration under incoming president Donald Trump. Markets initially rallied after Trump’s unexpected win in November before backing off those gains of late.
