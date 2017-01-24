Spectrum hiring event scheduled for Thursday and Friday

Spectrum, formerly Bright House Networks, is looking to hire 15-20 customer service representatives and will be holding interviews from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at CareerSource Suncoast, 1112 Manatee Ave. E. in Bradenton.
Customer service representatives are responsible for handling billing inquiries, establishing relationships with customers and ensuring issues are appropriately addressed.
No appointment is needed to attend, but those interested are asked to apply in advance at tinyurl.com/zuf62hv.
