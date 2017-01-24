Charcoal — the first legal cargo from Cuba in more than 50 years — arrives at Port Everglades

Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

Minnesota governor collapses during speech

Jeff Maultsby says proposed North Port stadium won't hurt local businesses

Emotional Kansas City Royals players speak at vigil for pitcher Yordano Ventura

Manatee County official addresses Ellenton sewage spill

Marco Rubio explains his decision to support Tillerson

4:19