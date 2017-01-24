Open house events scheduled for Manatee County newcomers

If you are a new homeowner or renter in Manatee County, there are three upcoming open house events to learn about area services, including businesses and nonprofits.
The first of the three events is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Manatee County’s McClure Center, 4215 Concept Court in Lakewood Ranch. The other two are March 15 and May 17.
Space is limited, so those interested in attending – individuals, businesses or organizations – must reserve space by contacting Sharon Barhorst of Welcomemat Services at 941-224-0171 or sbarhorst@welcomematservices.com.
