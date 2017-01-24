Business

January 24, 2017 12:21 PM

Faces in business: David R. Berube

David R. Berube

Owner

CG&B Marketing/Publishing LLC, 4855 27th St. W. Bradenton. cgbpub.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you received?

A: In business, treat people like you want to be treated. That has been my family motto as well.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Although I love what I’m doing right now, I’d like to own a hotel on Anna Maria Island.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Starting my own business. I used to work for a local large publishing firm for which I had to travel a lot and got tired of it. I now own my business and it is very successful.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: England. My wife has visited England and I’d like to take her back there. From there on to the wine country in California.

Angie Monroe

