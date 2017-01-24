Faces in business: David R. Berube

David R. Berube
Owner
CG&B Marketing/Publishing LLC, 4855 27th St. W. Bradenton. cgbpub.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you received?
A: In business, treat people like you want to be treated. That has been my family motto as well.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Although I love what I’m doing right now, I’d like to own a hotel on Anna Maria Island.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Starting my own business. I used to work for a local large publishing firm for which I had to travel a lot and got tired of it. I now own my business and it is very successful.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: England. My wife has visited England and I’d like to take her back there. From there on to the wine country in California.
