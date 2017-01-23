Cost of mailing a first-class letter back up to 49 cents

It now costs more to mail a one-ounce first-class letter, with the U.S. Postal Service raising the price from 47 cents to 49 cents.
The increase is the first the Postal Service has implemented since January 2014, when the cost of a stamp rose from 46 cents to 49 cents. But in April 2016, the Postal Service dropped the price from 49 cents to 47 cents.
Starting this week, the cost for a Forever stamp is back to 49 cents.
The cost to mail postcards, letters to other countries and heavier letters wasn’t affected by this week’s increase.
