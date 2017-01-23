Cost of mailing a first-class letter back up to 49 cents

0:38 Plans for first hotel north of Manatee River approved Pause

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

2:11 Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks in Sarasota

1:22 Steer sale at Manatee County Fair

2:03 Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

2:51 Bad storm downs trees, damages homes in Miami area

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man