Gas prices falling in Bradenton-Sarasota, but still well above last year’s costs

Gas prices have declined for 17 consecutive days across the Bradenton-Sarasota, dropping prices by 6 cents during that time.
That’s the good news.
The bad news?
Motorists on Monday were still paying 51 cents per gallon for regular unleaded than they were at this time in 2016, according to AAA’s fuel tracker.
$2.33
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Monday in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
Even as “gas prices are taking their seasonal downward turn,” as AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said, Monday’s average across the Bradenton-Sarasota area was $2.33 per gallon, down from $2.38 a week ago but well above the $1.82 drivers were paying in late January a year ago.
According to Gasbuddy.com’s daily survey of 308 area outlets, Manatee County stations were averaging $2.33 per gallon on Monday, while Sarasota County was at $2.36. Nearby, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties were both at $2.29. All four counties were averaging about 5 cents lower than this time a week ago.
$1.82
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one year ago in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
“Falling demand leads to oil and gasoline supply builds, which has pushed fuel prices lower,” Jenkins said. “Gas prices should trend lower to finish the month, but begin a seasonal rise in February due to refinery maintenance season.”
Area prices remain slightly lower than the state average of $2.35, but slightly above the national average of $2.31.
“We expect another week of nominal decreases in retail gas prices,” Gasbuddy.com senior analyst Gregg Laskoski said. “Refineries are unloading winter-blend gasoline at fire-sale prices.”
South Carolina had the nation’s lowest average on Monday at $2.07, and Hawaii had the highest at $3.07.
