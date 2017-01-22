Business calendar for Jan. 23, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Enjoy networking, complimentary appetizers and beverages at the Chamber’s monthly Business After Hours. $10, free for members. Reservations are not required. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton; call 941-748-3411 or visit manateechamber.com. 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Station 2 Innovation: Chris Krimitsos, chief creative officer at Podfest Multi Media Expo, will share his expertise in Podcasting with attendees. Become a fan of podcasts and take audio-on-demand for your business seriously. The event is free, attendees can brown bag a meal or enjoy small bites provided. There will be business networking opportunities before and after the event with complimentary beverages. 912 Seventh Ave. E., Bradenton; call 941-877-1599 or visit station2innovation.com/events. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Fox Business Group: The Group will sponsor “Issues with Employees,” a seminar with instructor Lisa Carter addressing compensation, recruitment, employee handbooks and more, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday $45, and “Effective Communication,” a seminar with instructor Shavon Reed, 6-8 p.m. Thursday; $35. La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5931 Commercial Way, Sarasota; call 941-350-4162 or email andy@foxbizgroup.com.
Manasota SCORE: The organization will host a free introduction to its “Startup Basics,” a simple steps for starting your business workshop, presenting information on business structures and critical success factors and introduces a one-page business canvas. Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. Required registration at manasota.score.org/localworkshops. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
CareerSource Suncoast: The organization and PGT Custom Windows and Doors will host an hiring event to fill 100-plus entry-level positions, including manufacturing assembly, loading, material handling, and transportation. Background in manufacturing is not required. Bring resume and come prepared to interview. Appointment is not required. 1070 Technology Dr. N., Venice. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-1700. 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact President Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Contact Dave Norris at 941-400-2346. 12 p.m.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-792-2363 or BERealtor01@aol.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Contact Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com.. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com.. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com.. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments by calling 941-747-6797.
