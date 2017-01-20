Unemployment rates fall in Bradenton-Sarasota area; Florida’s unchanged

The unemployment rate in Florida was unchanged in December, remaining at 4.9 percent for the second consecutive month, though Manatee and Sarasota counties fared better at 4.4 and 4.3 percent, respectively.
The rate held steady even as state officials boasted Florida businesses created 237,300 private-sector jobs in 2016. Included in that total was 29,100 in the Tampa Bay area.
“Over the last six years, we’ve worked each day to make it easier for job creators to invest and create new opportunities in our state, and we will continue to do everything we can to help Florida out-compete other locations as the best place for jobs,” said Gov. Rick Scott in a statement.
The state’s year-end report came on the same day that Donald Trump, who was elected in November in part because of his vow to create jobs, took the oath of office as the country’s 45th president.
Manatee County’s 4.4 percent unemployment rate in December was down from 4.6 in November. It also was 4.4 percent in December 2015. Sarasota County saw a month-over-month drop from 4.6 percent in November to 4.3 in December. Its rate was 4.3 percent in December 2015.
Not accounted for in the report was Manatee County-based Feld Entertainment announcing that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end its 146-year run in May, which is expected to result in the loss of 50 to 60 jobs in the area.
The U.S. unemployment rate is 4.7 percent.
