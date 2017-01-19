10 ways ACA repeal could affect those who get health insurance through employers

3:26 The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum starts classes Pause

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

0:57 Florida killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

1:21 Steer showmanship showcases exhibitor skills

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges