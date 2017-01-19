Bradenton Farmers’ Market participating in new program

Getting fresh fruits and vegetables into the kitchens of those on food assistance programs is a cause that many Manatee County residents support.
So, the announcement that the Bradenton Farmers’ Market is now participating in a program that increases access to fresh, healthy Florida-grown produce for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients was greeted with enthusiasm.
“Being able to offer fresh Florida produce to SNAP participants is an amazing opportunity to encourage healthy eating,” said Peg Haynes, market manager with Realize Bradenton.
The new statewide incentive program is called Fresh Access Bucks.
A savvy family or individual can add an extra $20 to their weekly grocery spending at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market for free. For example, a shopper who spends $20 of their SNAP benefits receives an additional $20 toward purchasing Florida produce, doubling their purchasing power to $40.
Catherine Ferrer, community engagement coordinator with Realize Bradenton
Fresh Access Bucks matches what a SNAP cardholder spends, up to $20, every Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Haynes said.
“A savvy family or individual can add an extra $20 to their weekly grocery spending at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market for free,” said Catherine Ferrer, community engagement coordinator with Realize Bradenton. “For example, a shopper who spends $20 of their SNAP benefits receives an additional $20 toward purchasing Florida produce, doubling their purchasing power to $40.”
Those enrolled in the SNAP program are asked to bring their EBT card to the market and visit the SNAP booth located next to the information booth on Old Main Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue every Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Bradenton Farmers Market, located on Old Main Street, opened in October and continues through May 27 every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments