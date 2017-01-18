Fox Business Group holding seminars on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 in Sarasota

The Fox Business Group will hold two seminars next week at the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5931 Commercial Way in Sarasota.
The first, “Issues with Employees,” will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday. Instructor Lisa Carter’s topics will include compensation, recruitment and employee handbooks. The cost to register is $45.
The second, “Effective Communication,” will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 26 and led by instructor Shavon Reed. The cost to register is $35.
For more information, call 941-350-4162 or email andy@foxbizgroup.com.
