January 17, 2017 1:49 PM

Faces in Business: Roger Schuhmacher

Roger Schuhmacher

Co-owner

Madison Avenue Cafe and Deli, 28 N. Blvd. of the Presidents, Sarasota. madisoncafesarasota.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: In the local restaurant business, it is necessary you make money all year-round and you want to be successful continuously. So, I am making sure that I pay attention to the locals.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I enjoy managing Madison Avenue Cafe and Deli, but I studied and worked in the capacity as civil engineer/business consultant and would be interested in a business management consultancy.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: After being employed as a business consultant in Germany, I started my own company there. But then I visited Florida and saw an opportunity to purchase a small restaurant. I have management skills, but had to get used to the restaurant/hospitality business as it is quite different. It was worth the risk; we’re quite successful.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: I’d stay right here... certainly during winter months. At summertime I would go back to Europe.

Angie Monroe

