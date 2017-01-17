Faces in Business: Roger Schuhmacher

Roger Schuhmacher
Co-owner
Madison Avenue Cafe and Deli, 28 N. Blvd. of the Presidents, Sarasota. madisoncafesarasota.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: In the local restaurant business, it is necessary you make money all year-round and you want to be successful continuously. So, I am making sure that I pay attention to the locals.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I enjoy managing Madison Avenue Cafe and Deli, but I studied and worked in the capacity as civil engineer/business consultant and would be interested in a business management consultancy.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: After being employed as a business consultant in Germany, I started my own company there. But then I visited Florida and saw an opportunity to purchase a small restaurant. I have management skills, but had to get used to the restaurant/hospitality business as it is quite different. It was worth the risk; we’re quite successful.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I’d stay right here... certainly during winter months. At summertime I would go back to Europe.
