Some local jobs affected by Ringling circus closure

Feld Entertainment Inc. executives held a press conference Monday morning to explain the factors that contributed to their decision to close the 146-year-old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus.
"We are sad," said Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. "It was a very difficult decision to make."
It was not one particular factor or day that cemented the decision, Feld said, but a downward trend over the past eight or nine years. Feld and COO Juliette Feld would not disclose figures regarding how much the company has lost trying to keep the circus afloat.
The circus, also known as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” will finish touring its current season through May, with its last performances in Tampa from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29.
The announcement to end the American entertainment mainstay comes one month after Feld Entertainment announced Kristen Michelle Wilson of Orlando would become the circus’ first female ringmaster. Wilson is one of 400 employees who will be displaced when the tour ends in May.
Approximately 50 to 60 jobs based in the Manatee-Sarasota area will be affected by the closure, according to Feld’s Vice President of Corporate Communications Stephen Payne.
Kenneth Feld and COO Juliette Feld cited multiple reasons for the decision, including declining attendance, high operating costs, changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups. After the circus bid farewell to performing elephants, “we saw an even more dramatic drop” in ticket sales, Kenneth Feld said in a release.
Juliette Feld said despite this, the company stands behind the decision to relieve the elephants from circus work and place them in the Ringling’s 200-acre Center for Elephant Conservation in Central Florida.
Feld Entertainment has been sued numerous times by different animal welfare organizations over the years.
“We prevailed in court 100 percent of the time,” Kenneth Feld said.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
