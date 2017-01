Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pennsylvania

2:19 Circus fans at the Ringling Circus Museum in Sarasota reflect on dramatic news Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

0:57 Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:36 Cars 3 from PIXAR - Extended Look

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

0:59 Search underway for possible suspect in double-homicide

2:42 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 3-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday