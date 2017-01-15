Real estate transactions Jan. 16, 2017

$12,250,000 Schroeder Manatee Ranch Inc to SD TLC Holdings LLC, Lake Club, Dec. 29.
$9,500,000 Blue Water Beach Club Ltd to Blue Water Resort AMI LLC, Blk 11 West Wind Shores, Dec. 29.
$7,100,000 Erie Road Corporation to Rooks W Howard, Pt 27-34-18, Jan. 3.
$4,500,000 American Momentum Bank to CND Moss Creek LLC, 0, Jan. 4.
$4,400,000 Lake Club Investors LLC to SD TLC Holdings LLC, Pt 34-35-19, Dec. 29.
$2,575,000 North Shore Cottage LLC to Drummond Daniel G, Land Trust No 885 North Shore, Lot 5 Blk 4 Shore Acres, Dec. 21.
$2,500,000 Tom Brown Real Estate Investments LLC to Palmbrush Trail LLC, Lot 2 Summerfield Village Neighborhood Center, Jan. 3.
$2,220,000 CC Parrish LLC to Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust, 0, Jan. 4.
$1,425,000 Triton Bend II LLC to Nixa John Michael, Nixa Mary K, Lot 9 Blk 1 Holmes Beach, Dec. 28.
$1,250,000 4105 4th Ave LLC to Miller Aaron, Miller Alvin, Villas on Fourth Avenue Unit A, Dec. 21.
$1,225,000 Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park LLC to Securestore at Lakewood Ranch LLC, Lot 5 Blk D Lakewood Ranch Business Park, Jan. 4.
$1,130,000 Stacy Craig A, Stacy Julie M to Harmeling Deborah A, Harmeling Gary B, Lot 8 Conrad Beach, Dec. 30.
$1,100,000 Cabot Louis W, Cabot Mabel H to Alvarez German, Barrios Maylin, Lot 16 Conrad Beach, Dec. 30.
$1,080,000 VK Trevesta LLC to DR Horton Inc, Trevesta, Dec. 30.
$999,000 Javic Properties LLC to Lamb Family 1991 Revocable Trust, Lamb Jeanette Z, Lamb Jeffrey D, Lot 87 River Wilderness, Dec. 29.
$960,000 Abrahamson Lee to Wolff Louis S Jr, Lot 18 Blk 4 Anna Maria Beach, Jan. 4.
$929,000 White Leander J, White Maureen E to Akin Enver Turan, Akin Susan E, Pomello Park, Jan. 4.
$903,000 First States Investors 5200 LLC to JDL Bradenton LLC, 0, Dec. 30.
$850,000 Coulter Beryl L to Rollyson Investments Inc, 0, Dec. 28.
$850,000 Porter Denise P, Porter Robert V to Itaro Group LLC, Lot A Mira Mar, Dec. 28.
$812,638 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Prucnell Mark, Lot 284 Esplanade, Dec. 29.
$790,000 Seamon Cynthia S, Seamon Michael D to Meuser Veronica, Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club Mark II Unit 101, Dec. 29.
$775,000 24 7 Development Holdings LLC to Beachwood Foods LLC, Lot 1 State Road 70 and 66Th Street Retail, Dec. 21.
$772,500 Harrison Rhonda, Harrison Stephen to Korenman Amy, Korenman Joseph S, Lot 108 Greenbrook Village, Dec. 27.
$730,000 Kelly Judith, Kelly Michael, Kelly Michael R to Oliff James A, Lot 3 Blk 23 Jones, Dec. 28.
$725,000 Jaeger Karen M, Jaeger Michael, Moore Patricia Ann, Patricia Ann Moore Revocable Living Trust to Butters Gary R, Butters Joanne Lynn, Gary R and Joanne Lynn Butters Living Trust, Hidden Cove Beach Homes Unit B, Jan. 3.
$720,000 Finney Duane M, Finney Rhonda L to Godfrey Marilynn Miles, Marilynn Miles Godfrey Inter Vivos Trust, Lot 14 Blk 10 Holmes Beach, Dec. 30.
$700,000 Edmundson Celia Lee, Porges Gregory J to John Townsend Tubbs Trust, Roch Sally Sue, Tubbs John Townsend Jr, Lot 77 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2 Longboat Key, Dec. 29.
$695,000 Suncoast Gulf Properties LLC to Thomas K Will and Barbara A Will Family Revocable Living Trust, Will Barbara A, Will Thomas K, Blk 16 West Wind Shoress, Dec. 30.
$685,000 John Neal Homes Inc to Bummer Jeffrey J, Bummer Julie A, Lot 33 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 30.
$680,000 Demano Janice, Demario Jerry J to Peirce Cynthia Ann, Peirce George Alfred Brown, Lot 102 Greenbrook Village, Jan. 4.
$675,000 Falso Felippo A, Falso Patricia Jackson to Maheu Ann, Maheu Joseph, Lot 156 Legends Bay, Dec. 29.
$675,000 Nixa John Michael, Nixa Mary K to Triton Bend II LLC, 58Th Street Cottages East Unit A, Dec. 28.
$675,000 Rothschild Rhoda, Rothschild Steven to Croce Ronald M, Lot 15 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 30.
$673,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hayes Roth Jodi Lee, Roth Pence H, Lot 4308 Enclave at Heritage Harbour, Dec. 29.
$671,515 Pulte Home Corporation to Strauss Benjamin, Strauss Sigal, Lot 168 Del Webb, Dec. 29.
$646,600 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Hanback Melissa A, Hanback Mitchell C, Lot 189 Greyhawk Landing West, Jan. 3.
$640,000 First 16805 LLC to Panico Amanda, Tabachnick Sam, Lot 9 Rye Wilderness Estates, Dec. 29.
$632,000 Spetnagel Monica S, Spetnagel Thomas A to Turner Lynn, Pt 27-34-19, Jan. 4.
$630,000 Broyles Billy C Jr, Broyles Nancy Ann to Heald Christine R, Heald John W, Tides Unit B, Dec. 30.
$628,996 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Blazer Joshua I, Blazer Tamar T J, Lot 297 Esplanade, Dec. 27.
$620,000 Lundin Candice M, Lundin John A to Bush Linda C, Bush William G, Lot 64 Riverdale Revised, Dec. 28.
$589,300 Holler Lisa A, Holler Timothy R to Ashley David C, Ashley Sabrina, Lot 50 Greenbrook Village, Dec. 30.
$580,000 Dennis M Yohe Trust, Yohe Dennis M, Yohe Kittie Ruth, Yohe Kittie Ruth to Oelfke Jennifer K, Oelfke Steven W, Lot 19 Holmes Beach, Jan. 3.
$580,000 Herman Margaret M, Herman Thomas J, Herman Trust to Sackley Alison, Sackley Brian, Lot 6 Wentworth, Dec. 30.
$578,000 Cooper Catherine M, Cooper Christopher M Sr to Acton Foster N, Lot 16 Blk B Cypress Creek Estates, Jan. 3.
$568,000 Frendo Dennis F to Harrison Rhonda K, Harrison Stephen E, Lot 15 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 27.
$567,000 CW RR LLC to Ashton Tampa Residential LLC, Rosedale Addition, Dec. 29.
$559,045 Lennar Homes LLC to Guz Andrew E, Guz Tami M, Lot 218 Bridgewater, Jan. 4.
$553,690 WCI Communities LLC to Shirley Kimberley, Shirley William B, Lot 4 Tidewater Preserve, Dec. 28.
$550,022 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Cessar Amy B, Cessar Thomas G, Lot 80 Rosedale Addition, Dec. 28.
$550,000 Maheu Ann P, Maheu Joseph R to Beveridge Dorothy Simpson, Mangrove Walk II on Harbour Isle Unit 35C, Dec. 30.
$548,302 DR Horton Inc to Lane Michael, Lot 22 Rye Wilderness Estates, Jan. 4.
$540,811 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Stephenson Charles R, Stephenson Mary F, Lot 248 Esplanade, Jan. 4.
$540,000 Rufo Joseph P, Rufo Lisa P to Jakubski Alina M, Lot 30 Misty Oaks, Dec. 30.
$539,900 Troy Kyle, Walker Michael Stephen to Risser Farrah Lyn, Risser Michael, Lot 4123 Twin Rivers, Jan. 3.
$525,108 Pulte Home Corporation to Bachman Barbara A, Bachman William H, Lot 99 Del Webb, Dec. 30.
$525,000 Alvare Family Trust, Alvare Manuel A Jr, Alvare Maria C to Guzman Edgar Joseph, Guzman Kathia Nerro, Covert II Unit 101, Dec. 30.
$525,000 Retherford Kevin D, Retherford Mary E to Parsons Derek G, Parsons Dominique Marie Pierre, Lot 45 Riverwalk Ridge, Dec. 30.
$515,600 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Krudys Jacqueline, Krudys Kenneth, Lot 215 Greyhawk Landing West, Dec. 28.
$511,914 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Coley Joe D, Coley Kay Ingle, Lot 696 Esplanade, Jan. 4.
$500,000 Sherwin Allison, Sherwin Christopher N to White David A, White Stacy J, Lot 96 Serenity Creek, Dec. 21.
$498,284 Pulte Home Corporation to Zahn Kathleen, Zahn Kenneth, Lot 197 Del Webb, Jan. 4.
$497,312 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Caulley Cathy L, Caulley Michael G Sr, Lot 671 Esplanade, Jan. 3.
$497,000 Burnham Jeffrey to Perez Enos, Perez Ligia, Shore Unit 304, Dec. 30.
$485,790 WCI Communities LLC to Mccord Stephanie Charlotte D, Stephanie Charlotte D Mccord Trust, Lot 10 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 28.
$480,000 Carpeta Charles William, Carpeta Mary Ellen to Nooney Douglas, Nooney Martha, Lot 27 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Dec. 27.
$480,000 Fanara Jacqueline A, Fanara Joseph S to Trueblood Lisa, Trueblood Richard L, Lot 19 Riverwalk Village, Jan. 4.
$480,000 Meterchick Joseph G, Meterchick Robin C, Meterechick Roberta C to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc, Lot 104 Ashley Trace at University Place, Dec. 28.
$480,000 Nucompass Mobility Services Inc to Janice M Vandyck Revocable Trust, Vandyck Janice M, Lot 104 Ashley Trace at University Place, Dec. 28.
$475,000 Busby Michelle R, Busby Samuel S to Ross Jennifer M, Ross Stephen G, Lot 64 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 4.
$470,439 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Wilson Glenn, Wilson Linda, Lot 427 Esplanade, Dec. 30.
$470,000 Fl 420 Magnolia LLC to Murray Family Partnership, Lot 6 Blk 4 Anna Maria Beach, Dec. 30.
$463,200 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Bedell Amanda, Bedell Mark B Jr, Lot 79 Serenity Creek, Dec. 30.
$460,000 Brown Ruth to Corscadden Carrie L, Corscadden Scott P, Lot 50 Central Park, Jan. 3.
$458,000 Serena Elizabeth K, Serena Robert L to Kearns Margaret, Kearns Walter J, Lot 66 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Jan. 3.
$436,914 Pulte Home Corporation to English Carol Marie, English Lanny, Lot 169 Del Webb, Dec. 27.
$435,000 Hollen Barbara A, Hollen Kevin D to Dickus Marie G, Lot 1099 Country Meadows, Jan. 3.
$433,600 Haley Larry, Haley Pauline, Suntrust Bank to Equity Trust Company, Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC, Ira Account 38192, Ira Account Z029889, Lot 8 Palm Harbor 2015 Ca 002703, Jan. 3.
$432,594 Pulte Home Corporation to Finkelstein Kay, Finkelstein Walter, Lot 166 Del Webb, Dec. 27.
$425,000 DR Horton Inc to Etyem Mohammad T, Lot 94 Soleil West, Jan. 4.
$425,000 Jackson Laura Belle, Jackson Max E to Thompson Joel B, Thompson Terry L, Lot 94 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Jan. 4.
$425,000 Walker Sylvia R, Walker Thomas L to Bowlin Mary Susan, Lot 5 Northshore at Riviera Dunes, Dec. 21.
$416,000 James Eric S, James Joan D to Redding John C, Redding Kathy Toftoy, Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 16, Dec. 28.
$407,000 Odonnell Carol E, Odonnell William to Metzner Franklin Jr, Metzner Pamela Sue, Lot 460 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Jan. 4.
$401,983 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Gonzalez Jorge, Iacomucci Karina, Lot 75 Indigo, Jan. 4.
$400,000 Bench Gregory Shayne, Bench Shari to Schulman Matthew L, Lot 441 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Jan. 4.
$400,000 Izzo Joseph G to Greenbaum Meryl, Kreiss Randi, Windward Bay Unit 201, Dec. 21.
$400,000 Mccarter Lori to Bobianski John M, Bobianski Katherine A, Windward Bay Unit Ph6, Jan. 4.
$398,083 River Reach Associates LLC to Greenwood Barbara A, Greenwood Doris E, Greenwood Douglas C, Greenwood Douglas J, Lot 302 Rivers Reach, Jan. 4.
$397,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Grooms Leigh Ann, Lot 43 Greyhawk Landing West, Dec. 27.
$395,979 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Thakkar Jaimin M, Thakkar Suchi J, Lot 44 Magnolia Point, Jan. 4.
$395,000 DR Horton Inc to Striplin David R, Striplin Isabelle P, Lot 45 Soleil West, Jan. 4.
$395,000 Weech Alexander Ashley Jr, Weech Barbara, Weech Barbara Miller to Puszkar Andrew, Puszkar Mariann, Puszkar Revocable Trust, Windward Bay Unit 202, Jan. 3.
$394,055 Pulte Home Corporation to Hecht Robin, Robin Hecht Revocable Trust, Lot 106 Del Webb, Jan. 4.
$389,900 Byrne Jill E, Darr Michael Edward to Dodson Jenifer, Ebrahimpour Armin, Lot 41 Greenbrook Village, Jan. 4.
$389,900 Mulvihill Erin, Mulvihill Michael to Miller Elijah L, Miller Sarah A, Lot 15 Summerfield Village, Dec. 30.
$388,000 Jiawan Balram, Jiawan Shanti to Dummer Dennis Paul, Lopez Aida Marina, Lot 362 Country Creek, Jan. 3.
$385,000 DR Horton Inc to Loging William T, Lot 88 Legends Bay, Dec. 29.
$385,000 Reidelbach Jennifer L, Reidelbach Richard C to Rehmeyer Michael T, Lot 9 Gamble Creek Estates, Dec. 30.
$382,500 SRQ LLC to Nunez Joseph L, Watkins Peter B, Lot 22 Fiddlers Creek, Dec. 30.
$375,000 Martone Cecil Renee to Scherma Frederick M, Lot 18 Blk D 1 Summerfield Village, Jan. 3.
$375,000 Mccormick Drive LLC to Walsh Ashley C, Walsh Thomas P, Lot 45 Rye Wilderness Estates, Dec. 27.
$375,000 Tozzi Donna C, Tozzi Stacey Rae to Cason Property Management LLC, Waters Edge Unit 103 S, Dec. 29.
$374,155 DR Horton Inc to Trdinich James, Trdinich Michelle, Lot 62 Legends Bay, Jan. 3.
$374,000 Landes Deborah, Landes Joseph M, Landes Trust to Kelley Jacqueline A, Wills Vicki S, Lot 3093 Cascades at Sarasota, Dec. 21.
$373,600 WCI Communities LLC to Alexander Stephany C, Clubside at Country Club East Unit 21 A, Dec. 29.
$371,121 Pulte Home Corporation to Nemec Family Trust, Nemec Lawrence J, Nemec Linda L, Lot 181 Del Webb, Dec. 27.
$370,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Gorka Jeffrey R, Kokolis Julie K, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1709, Dec. 30.
$365,447 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Stokes Linda S, Stokes Rodney A, Lot 11 Woodland Trace, Dec. 30.
$365,000 Jandric Joelise M, Jandric William J to Spartan Property Group LLC, Blk 7 Fairview Park, Dec. 27.
$362,500 Ranero Elizabeth G, Ranero Juan E to Pinion Dominca C, Lot 174 Country Creek, Jan. 3.
$362,484 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Curtis Sandra G, Vennera Barbara A, Lot 6 Woodland Trace, Dec. 30.
$361,250 WCI Communities LLC to Vitolo Hallie A, Vitolo John L, Clubside at Country Club East Unit 21 B, Dec. 29.
$360,000 Jones Charles Gary, Jones Cherry L to Gephardt Kristin D, Lake Daniel F, Lot 231 River Place, Dec. 29.
$358,000 Coghlan James, Coghlan Sarah to Gale Phillip R, Lot 35 Rosedale Addition, Dec. 28.
$357,000 MCM Capital Partners LLC, Ventures Trust 2013 I H R to Miller Chad Michael, Pomello Park, Dec. 29.
$356,100 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Hegeman Joyce, Prescott Michael, Lot 343 Greyhawk Landing West, Jan. 3.
$356,000 Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Viglione Jennifer, Pt 8-34-19, Jan. 4.
$350,742 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Butcher Janet, Butcher Stephan, Lot 86 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Dec. 28.
$350,000 Colin Ott Revocable Trust, Ott Colin J to Picone Jacqueline J, Picone James P, Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 108, Dec. 27.
$350,000 Holman Norma J to Barney Sharon, Paternoster George, Lot 157 Woodbrook, Dec. 30.
$350,000 Nixa John Michael, Nixa Mary K to Triton Bend II LLC, Tortuga Unit 160, Dec. 28.
$349,900 Schultz Christine K to Lokes David J, Lot 12 Blk 4 Braden Woods, Jan. 3.
$348,400 Homes by Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Lawson Lawrence M, Lawson Veleria, Lot 348 Greyhawk Landing West, Dec. 28.
$347,000 Hickox Lance A, Hickox Pamela S to Moffe Charles A, Moffe Marie F, Lot 157 River Plantation, Jan. 3.
$346,680 Pulte Home Corporation to Cintron Jennifer Haualofakitonga, Cintron Wilfredo William III, Lot 733 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 29.
$345,000 Catherine E Martin Revocable Living Trust, Kimble Gene Martin Revocable Living Trust, Martin Catherine E, Martin Kimble G, Martin Kimble Gene to Steiner Douglas B, Lot 25 Plantations at Tara Golf and Country Club, Dec. 28.
$345,000 Rinehart Judith A to Nixon James M II, Nixon Judith A, Lot I 42 Rosedale 9, Dec. 29.
$344,880 Pulte Home Corporation to Latona Kimberly J, Latona Philip P, Lot 601 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 27.
$340,000 Derasmo Jeanette, Derasmo Leonard C to Dreksler James A Sr, Dreksler Paula L, Lot 156 Greenbrook Village, Dec. 21.
$340,000 Pace Debra A to Sokol Allyson, Sokol Scott K, Lot 29 Summerfield Village, Jan. 3.
$340,000 Shafer Kathryn A, Shafer Thomas P to Hebert Julie L, Hebert Shane M, Lot 106 Greyhawk Landing, Dec. 30.
$339,000 Darlene A Wymer Revocable Trust, Wymer Darlene A, Wymer Jack D to Layh Margrit, Lot 150 Spoonbill Court III at Perico Bay Club, Jan. 3.
$335,895 Neal Commumties of Southwest Florida LLC to Robbins Timothy L, Lot 238 Eagle Trace, Dec. 27.
$335,642 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Gil Yanitza C Navas, Kunaniec Donald, Navas Gil Yanitza C, Lot 82 Indigo, Dec. 27.
$335,000 DR Horton Inc to HCCZ Investment LLC, Lot 29 Soleil West, Dec. 21.
$335,000 DR Horton Inc to HCCZ Investment LLC, Lot 40 Soleil West, Dec. 21.
$335,000 DR Horton Inc to HCCZ Investment LLC, Lot 36 Soleil West, Dec. 21.
$335,000 Reimer Jerry C, Reimer Sindy V to Kropp Richard G, Viau Eileen C, Lot 33 Blk 1 Tidewater Preserve, Dec. 28.
$332,689 Scheetz Jessica Elizabeth, Tarr Jessica to Conway Joan A, Mullinnix Suzanne M, Lot 106 Silverlake, Dec. 30.
$332,500 Milazzo Michael R to Papa Revocable Trust, Papa Ronald A, Papa Sharyn B, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 1 107, Dec. 21.
$332,000 Falasca Diane, Falasca John A Jr to Briere France, Chwist Edward, Lot 131 Water Oak, Jan. 4.
$332,000 Guppy Ronald G Sr, Guppy Sandra J to Phillips Coral C, Phillips Daniel J, Lot 217 Lexington, Jan. 3.
$331,690 WCI Communities LLC to Lyon Patricia C, Lyon Randolph S, Clubside at Country Club East Unit 1 B, Jan. 4.
$329,400 University Village LLC to Freeman Charles W, Huntley Diane M, Lot 161 University Village, Dec. 28.
$328,995 Pulte Home Corporation to Helberg Glenn M, Sproule Jollie A, Lot 34 Del Webb, Jan. 4.
$326,177 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Madigan Marion L, Lot 28 Indigo, Jan. 4.
$325,747 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Boslett Dennis, Mcdonald Patricia, Lot 48 Villa Amalfi, Dec. 27.
$325,000 Anderson Neil, Fleming Derek to Smith James C, Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 308, Jan. 4.
$325,000 Nimmo Elizabeth A, Nimmo Kelvin D to Karasz David, Karasz Natalie Gilberte, Lot 30 River Plantation, Dec. 28.
$322,500 Walker Arnold G, Walker Sandra R to Ekiert Alan J, Lot 110 Palma Sola Trace, Jan. 3.
$320,000 LGC LLC, Trust 2725 to Vollmann Joseph Jr, Vollmann Susan, Lot 4 Blk B Bay Lake Estates, Jan. 4.
$320,000 Murphy Richard A, Murphy Sharon L, Richard A Murphy Trust to Deborah L Murphy Trust, Murphy Deborah L, Lot 17 Blk 11 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Dec. 27.
$319,900 Gillis Stanley M to Peternel Dorothy J, Peternel Frank Robert, Lake, Dec. 30.
$318,000 Kelley Kenneth W, Kelley Margaret J to Fish Outa Water Fla LLC, Beach View of Manatee Unit 1, Jan. 3.
$316,000 Baker Jerry A to Torres Joseph G, Wong Florence W, Lot 119 Braden Oaks, Jan. 4.
$310,000 Bedinghaus Troy L to 11151 Sr 70E LLC, Lakewood Walk Shopping Center, Jan. 3.
$310,000 Brennan Terrence L, Brennan Vicki L, Terrence L Brennan Revocable Trust, Vicki L Brennan Revocable Trust to Hickey Tammy, Laboy Giovanna, Lot 108 Parkwood Lakes, Jan. 3.
$310,000 King Jennifer A, King Tyler S to Benedetti Maria G, Carraway David, Lot 706 Central Park, Dec. 29.
$310,000 Mccubbin Angela R to Lord Colleen H, Lord Paul A, Lot 61 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation, Dec. 28.
$310,000 Robinson Joshua, Robinson Susan S to Chimanski Monike K, Jerez Julian P, Lot 75 Creekside Preserve II, Jan. 4.
$308,957 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bush Dennis L, Lot 49 Villa Amalfi, Dec. 27.
$307,000 Endler George, Endler Shannon to Fletcher Lily Arlene, Fletcher Thomas William, Lot 11 Blk 9 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Dec. 27.
$306,951 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Brett Susan, Lot 225 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 4.
$305,000 Jean A Mcmurren Revocable Trust, Mcmurren Jean A to Coffman Cynthia, Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7937, Dec. 28.
$305,000 Raitz Jessica L, Raitz Matthew J to Hermann Christine E, Hermann Robert J, Lot 71 Edgewater Village, Jan. 4.
$303,000 Miller Guy A to Bradley Jason T, Lot 11 Blk C Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Jan. 3.
$302,340 Pulte Home Corporation to Ferber Brian, Ferber Catherine L, Lot 745 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 28.
$300,000 Avington Christopher Mark Jr, Avington Suzanne Elizabeth to Rupe Diane M, Rupe Robert S, Lot 57 Oakleaf Hammock, Dec. 27.
$300,000 Citibank, Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Trust 2007 Ar6, Wilmington Trust to Stephenson Edwin W, Lot 758 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Dec. 29.
$300,000 Hassan Ahmad Samir, Hassan Linda Y to Moore Cheryl, Moore James J, Lot 28 Harbour Landings Estates, Dec. 30.
$300,000 Lake Club Investors LLC to Doyle James Neil Jr, Lot 126 Lake Club, Dec. 27.
$300,000 Weghorst Jennifer, Weghorst Timothy to Burke Elena, Burke William, Lot 11 Blk 18 Palma Sola Park, Dec. 30.
$299,885 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Kathleen L Oconnor Revocable Trust, Oconnor Kathleen L, Lot 43 Villa Amalfi, Jan. 4.
$299,000 Gabbert Ashley to Heyman Beate Ida, Heyman Luke Steven, Lot 180 Silverlake, Jan. 3.
$298,000 University Village LLC to Lagarce Gary M, Lot 32 University Village, Jan. 3.
$297,000 Miers Jeremy, Windon Karen to Llanos Guillermo R Freyre, MuLCahy Catherine S, Lot 530 Braden Woods, Jan. 3.
$297,000 Vogel Norman D, Vogel Rhonda L to Powell Jason M, Savard Powell Susan E, Lot 176 Copperstone, Dec. 30.
$296,500 Haag John B, Haag Robin C, John B Haag and Robin C Haag Revocable Trust to Hao Feng, Huang Weiwei, Lot 120 Silverlake, Dec. 27.
$296,000 Otoole Daniel R, Otoole Diana to Zorin Barbara, Lot 30 Riverdale Revised, Jan. 4.
$295,900 Brey Celeste M, Brey Thomas I to Hartman Mont R II, Hartman Rebecca M, Lot 23 Blk 11 Palma Sola Park, Dec. 30.
$295,000 Hager Linda C, Hager Neal A to Lash Theresa Michele, Lot 141 Chelsea Oaks, Dec. 28.
$295,000 Mann Brian, Mann Marni to Hicks Douglas S, Lot 32 Highland Ridge, Jan. 4.
$295,000 Rapa Krista D, Rapa Stewart J to Moriale Alberto, Moriale Rosalba, Lot 81 Garden Lakes Estates, Jan. 3.
$293,452 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Buehler Michael Hans, Carlstein Kelly Dawn, Lot 94 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Dec. 28.
$293,169 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Drilon Cynthia De Hitta, Lot 47 Villa Amalfi, Dec. 29.
$292,501 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Ramsden Daphane, Ramsden Sharon, Lot 50 Villa Amalfi, Dec. 29.
$291,604 PGCI IV LLC to Cobb John K, Cobb Karen, Lot 249 Silverleaf, Jan. 4.
$290,000 Gorecki Trust, Murphy Donald to Brandys James, Brandys Joy E, Vistas at Wild Oak Bay IV Unit IV 203, Dec. 27.
$290,000 Grannell Kristen T, Grannell Timothy J to Fingerle Mark R, Fingerle Patricia A, Lot 21 De Soto Lakes Country Club Colony, Dec. 29.
$289,999 Mattamy Sarasota LLC to Horne John M, Pyle Paula B, Lot 220 Blk J Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 4.
$288,500 Safe IRA Investments LLC to Krutsch Anne L, Krutsch Arthur, Blk 3 Whitfield Estates, Dec. 29.
$288,000 Torrence John, Torrence Susan to Eilau Victor Ira, Equity Trust Company, Victor Eilau Ira, Coach Homes IV at River Strand Unit 7904, Jan. 3.
$287,900 Heffernan Shrimpton Patricia M, Shrimpton David M III to Wilhelm Barry A, Wilhelm Shannon R, Lot 17 Creekwood, Dec. 29.
$285,000 DR Horton Inc to Dinsmore Karen H, Gamez Gilkermaxis R, Lot 249 Del Tierra, Jan. 4.
$285,000 Diaz Jackie, Diaz Maxine, Garcia Yoel to Ginkinger Jacob T, Ginkinger Sarah, Lot 14 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 21.
$284,430 WCI Communities LLC to Mark E Mclaughlin Revocable Trust, Mclaughlin Mark E, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit A, Dec. 21.
$284,000 Stanton Suzanne Danielle to Segler Eric S, Vanraaphorst Brittany L, Lot 159 Bougainvillea Place, Jan. 4.
$281,700 Heller Scott, Heller Scott C to Kuiper Keith Jr, Lot 8 Blk C Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, Jan. 3.
$281,190 DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Mary, Rodriguez Ricky, Lot 237 Del Tierra, Dec. 30.
$281,000 Nees Brian Lee, Stewart Paul Harold to Mills David Paul, Mills Mary Marie, Lot 10 Colony Park Estates, Dec. 30.
$280,990 DR Horton Inc to Pascoe Andrew William, Pascoe Brittney Nicole, Lot 371 Del Tierra, Dec. 21.
$280,000 67th St Land Trust, Sack Daniel to Coulter Beryl L, Lot 10 Blk 3 Bayou Harbor, Dec. 27.
$280,000 Clemann Christopher to Mooter Gregory G, Mooter Mildred L, Lot 14 Blk 5 Village Green of Bradenton, Dec. 21.
$280,000 Haak Carla to Colonna Barbara J, Colonna Ramon A, Waterfront Unit 301, Dec. 30.
$280,000 Shadinvest LLC to Jolly David A, Jolly Mark, Lot 78 River Point of Manatee, Dec. 30.
$279,885 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Cuilla Linda Lee, Lot 20 Heron Creek, Dec. 29.
$279,085 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Patrick Alan D, Patrick Shirley M, Lot 23 Heron Creek, Dec. 29.
$278,000 Langley Candace to Ackerman Damon J, Ackerman Terri D, Lot 169 Oakhurst, Dec. 28.
$276,070 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Ruggiero James F, Lot 72 Eagle Trace, Jan. 4.
$275,000 Jolly Ann M, Jolly Nathan L to Fernando Montana LLC, Blk 53 Whitfield Estates, Dec. 21.
$275,000 Progress Residential 2015 2 Borrower LLC to Ashton Celia, Ashton Michael, Lot 205 Kingsfield Lakes, Dec. 29.
$274,275 Woods Shelby L to Beers Cody, Kelsey Daniel, Weber Jennilyn, Lot 153 Rivers Reach, Jan. 3.
$272,000 Stamper Jennifer M to Hansen Valerie A, Hodges Heather N, Lot 39 Deer Run at Palm View, Dec. 29.
$271,730 WCI Communities LLC to Cuozzo Susan, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit A, Jan. 3.
$270,000 Lindbergh Francis P to Repp Susan, Scahill Donald A, Seahill Donald A, Lot 34 Summerfield Village, Dec. 21.
$270,000 Stenger Harry T, Stenger Jeneane M to Knighton Laura J, Knighton Wilfred L, Lot 22 Manatee Oaks, Dec. 30.
$270,000 University Village LLC to Mayhugh Greta M, Mayhugh Shannon P, Lot 135 University Village, Dec. 28.
$267,900 Loux Joanne M, Loux Kenneth G to Miranda Marco C, Lot 164 River Plantation, Dec. 29.
$267,000 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to Baylis Elizabeth, Esposito Nicholas, Pt 30-34-18, Dec. 30.
$266,000 Trust No 396116, Vla Fidu Inc to Fresh Homes Sarasota LLC, Lot 5 Blk K Glenn Lakes, Dec. 28.
$265,000 Dalide Donald W, Dalide Shirley A, Donald W Dalide and Shirley A Dalide Revocable Living Trust to Jones Clinton L, Jones Jessica L, Lot 73 Garden Lakes Estates, Jan. 4.
$265,000 Delisi Cindy E, Delisi Michael S to Schnute Frances P, Wessendorf Mary Elizabeth, Wessendorf Michael Andrew, Lot 94 Creekwood, Dec. 29.
$265,000 Kerns Cynthia L, Kerns Peter C to Ayala Mirna Gonzalez, Strino Jose, Lot 17 Cordova Lakes, Jan. 3.
$265,000 Premier Housing Investments LLC to Nolte Megan, Nolte Michael, Lot 13 Blk B West Woods, Dec. 21.
$265,000 Treadway Hollis H to Frye Joseph H, Frye Maureen K, Lot 56 Fairfield, Dec. 30.
$265,000 Wilkinson Martin, Wilkinson Michelle to Ih6 Property Florida LP, Lot 88 Greenbrook Village, Jan. 4.
$265,000 Willcocks Jane, Willcocks Michael to Ih6 Property Florida LP, Lot 26 Greenbrook Village, Jan. 4.
$263,106 Cone Douglas, Cone Douglas Wayne to Cone William L Jr, Pt 8-35-22, Dec. 28.
$263,106 Cone William L, Cone William L Jr to Cone Douglas, Pt 17-34-19, Dec. 30.
$262,363 River Reach Associates LLC to Davis Joshua L, Eberly Katie, Lot 233 Rivers Reach, Jan. 4.
$259,600 Lennar Homes LLC to Alvarez Nelida, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5801, Dec. 29.
$259,000 Murphy Mary Ann to Adam Geremia and Patricia Geremia Family Trust, Geremia Adam, Geremia Patricia, Lot 4 Blk 16 Lakeridge Falls, Jan. 4.
$256,000 Garcia Celeste C, Garcia Moises L, Moises L Garcia and Celeste C Garcia Joint Revocable Trust to Murray Emanuelle Diniz, Venegas Allan A, Lot 60 Blk A Country Oaks, Dec. 28.
$255,620 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Block Bradley J, Block Marie H, Bradley J Block Declaration of Trust, Marie H Block Declaration of Trust, Lot 174 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 30.
$255,518 PGCI IV LLC to Cabibi Justin, Ulbrich Donna, Lot 58 Silverleaf, Jan. 4.
$255,000 Desenberg Hilda, Hilda Desenberg Revocable Trust to Neely Charles Ray, Neely Patricia Diane, Lot 143 Covered Bridge Estates, Dec. 21.
$254,400 Harper Christine L, Harper Jason M to Greenan Lisa, Greenan Patrick, Lot 4 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Dec. 30.
$250,000 Clough Charity, Clough Gabriel to Hp Florida I LLC, Lot 115 Wallingford, Dec. 30.
$250,000 Zuknick Raymond L Jr, Zuknick Tammy A to Haedtke Daniel Peter, Lot 23 Blk C Glenbrooke III, Dec. 29.
$249,000 Fernandez Vicki Lee to Irvin Gary Z Jr, Irvin Michelle, Lot 2 Blk C North Oaks Estates, Dec. 30.
$249,000 TKTR LLC to Oatsvall Kelly, Lot 18 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, Dec. 29.
$247,500 2007 Ma9950 Land Trust, Taylor Brothers LLC to Larson Faye Ann, Larson James L, Lot 448 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 21.
$247,500 Clagg Hurt Mary Janet, Hurt Family Revocable Trust, Hurt Lawrence S to Huwa Jerod A, Huwa Megan D, Lot 26 Country Palms, Jan. 3.
$247,000 Desjardin Ladonna to Eierstock Anita, Eierstock Frank, Lot 110 River Plantation, Dec. 29.
$247,000 Para Gregory T to Mcgee Dale W, Mcgee Donna A, Pt 4-35-22, Jan. 4.
$245,900 Biamonte Helen to Skindell Kelly Sue, Skindell Michael, Lot 81 West Glenn, Dec. 30.
$245,000 Hoelle Diane to Swanson David, Swanson Sabrina, Lot 21 Blk B Braden River Lakes, Jan. 3.
$245,000 Mathieu Nannette L, Mathieu Raymond J to Quick Step Broker LLC, Lot 54 Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, Dec. 28.
$244,900 Mathews Michelle M to Houser David, Pineda Hugo Eloy, Lot 16 Magnolia Manor River Section, Dec. 27.
$240,937 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Muller Linda June, Lot 104 Eagle Trace, Jan. 4.
$240,000 Damm Living Trust, Damm Nancy L, Damm Richard A to Haddad Myriam, Second Longboat Harbour Unit 206, Dec. 30.
$240,000 Gardner Linda D to Brodie Kelly, Niemcewicz Bryan, Lot 57 Vintage Creek, Jan. 4.
$239,900 Evans Mark A, Evans Tina F to Stage Laura J, Stage Mathew A, Lot 13 Crystal Lakes, Dec. 30.
$239,900 Wardlow Rosemary E to Lewis James R, Lewis Jo C, Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire Unit 5912, Jan. 4.
$239,360 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Lee Andrea J, Lot 39 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 28.
$239,000 Babich Edward M, Babich Shirley M to Delisi Michael S, Lot 6 Creekwood, Dec. 30.
$239,000 Vecchio Martina T to Godfrey Joshua A, Knighton Jessica E, Lot 80 Manatee Oaks, Dec. 27.
$237,500 Coston Ann Hull, Hull Ann C to Leacock Singleton Suzanne V, Singleton Ronald, Lot 31 Crystal Lakes, Jan. 3.
$237,300 Ellsworth Janis A, Ellsworth Scott P to Curnow Elaine, Mount Vernon Unit 4427, Jan. 3.
$236,269 PGCI IV LLC to Arnold Matthew, Felico Amanda, Lot 60 Silverleaf, Dec. 28.
$235,000 Danila Marioara to Beebe Arthur N Jr, Beebe David, Beebe Janice, Lot 32 Sarapalms, Jan. 3.
$235,000 Downey Diana E, Downey Joe W to Allen David R, Allen Deanna, Lot 125 River Plantation, Jan. 3.
$235,000 Howard Brandon S to I W Land Partners LLC, Lot 107 Blk A 7 Summerfield Village, Dec. 29.
$235,000 Wilcox Ann M, WiLCox William H to Arend Erica A, Arend Lon S, Lot 105 Riverbay Townhomes, Dec. 22.
$234,177 Fortson Homes LLC to Hirshberg Christopher A, M J Griffin, Jan. 3.
$234,000 Laracuente Erik E, Laracuente Sarah A Ervin to Barnhart Georgina S, Scarzafava Lisa M, Lot 41 Blk E Kingsfield, Dec. 27.
$233,000 Lacy Linda R, Linda R Lacy Living Trust to Bayne Tenaha, Lot 51 Covered Bridge Estates, Dec. 28.
$232,900 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Beriault Richard Paul, Beriault Sangdao, Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 201, Dec. 30.
$232,500 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Weech Barbara, Hidden Lake II Unit 1301, Dec. 30.
$231,914 Fergus Andrea, Horwitz Hillel A, Knuckles Nancy, Spaun Karen to Thull Diana M, Thull Robert J, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 210, Dec. 29.
$230,569 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Juarez Angel AmiLCar, Juarez Mclish Ann, Lot 17 Old Mill Preserve, Dec. 30.
$230,000 Fudally Jan, Fudally Living Trust, Fudally Paul to Gerald C Wester Revocable Trust, Wester Gerald C, Lot 34 Riverbay Townhomes, Dec. 28.
$228,580 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to James Nicola C, James Paul J, Lot 15 Blk A Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 21.
$226,500 Langen Scott M, Matthews Trudy Lynn to Menzel Deborah A, Menzel Robert M, Veranda II at River Strand Unit 1326, Dec. 29.
$225,615 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Camacho Hugo R, Camacho Rebecca G, Lot 32 Willow Walk, Dec. 29.
$225,000 Freeling Properties LLC to PFI Real Estate LLC, South Braden Castle Camp, Dec. 27.
$225,000 Polley Patricia A to Lovelock Angela D, Lovelock David D, Palmetto Point, Dec. 29.
$225,000 Richter Hilda M, Richter Robert E to Littlefield Jacquelyn D, Lot 52 Timberly, Jan. 3.
$225,000 Young John A, Young Margarita to 3746 San Michele LLC, Lot 46 San Michele at University Commons, Dec. 27.
$224,990 DR Horton Inc to Weaver Jody L, Soleil Unit 103, Jan. 3.
$220,000 Barber Monique, Geathers Lorenzo, Geathers Monique to Blanc Eddy, Blanc Nelta, Lot 275 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 3.
$220,000 Bustle Julie, Bustle Patrick, Harris Julie to Breton Gary L, Salisbury Eric S, Lot 5 Bahia Vista, Dec. 28.
$220,000 Christiana Trust, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust Series 2015 1, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Gorzelany Constance, Gorzelany Stanley, Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 107, Dec. 30.
$220,000 Do Henson Tuan, Nguyen Holly to Tavarez Robert A, Pt 13-35-17, Dec. 30.
$220,000 Total Construction Management LLC to Kierscht Michael Wayne, Rodenberger Cynthia S, Pt 20-33-18, Dec. 30.
$219,000 Stapleton Derek to Doubiago Alexander B, Doubiago Corinne M, Lot 368 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Dec. 27.
$218,000 Bear Stearns Alt A Trust 2006 8, Citibank, Wilmington Trust NA to Sg West LLC, Lot 8 Blk G Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation, Jan. 4.
$215,000 Balicki Spiekhout Darcy, Spiekhout Wayne to Sainski Elzbieta, Sainski Zygmunt, Lot 14 Peridia, Jan. 3.
$215,000 Bianco Family Trust, Cluley Charlene B to Adair Nancy Andrews, Adair Robert L Jr, Clear View Manor, Dec. 21.
$215,000 Cadence Bank to Braden Properties LLC, Lot 7 64 Center East, Jan. 4.
$215,000 Kovacik Astride, Kovacik John P to Crider Joseph, Lot 23 Sugar Mill Lakes, Dec. 28.
$215,000 Krenik James P, Vallinotti Holly K, Vallinotti Ronald Jr to Drouven Bianca, Drouven Lars, Oaks Unit 5, Dec. 29.
$215,000 Kted1 LLC to Celli Cynthia I, Celli Louis T, Lot 241 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 29.
$212,490 DR Horton Inc to Gaden Danielle E, Wild John B, Lot 208 Willow Walk, Dec. 30.
$210,000 Bruno Linda Lee, Tuit Wilma G Trust, Wilma G Tuit Trust to Guppy Ronald G Sr, Guppy Sandra J, Guppy Trust Agreement, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 6229, Dec. 28.
$210,000 Chamberlain Cody, Chamberlain Margaret to Hershberger Joy L, Hershberger Scott, Blk D Sunset Acres, Dec. 30.
$210,000 Costello Thomas III to Weerasinghe Nandini, Weerasinghe Nissanke, Blk 7 Uplands, Jan. 4.
$210,000 Faber Anne L, Faber Daniel P to Veres Cindy L, Veres Jeffrey T, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 5 D, Jan. 3.
$210,000 Hopper Peter, Robinson Sally to Kopp Charles E, Kopp Mary Ann, Veranda I at River Strand Unit 1022, Dec. 28.
$209,000 Mayer Lisa, Mayer William F to Lenchik Lorraine, Lenchik Vitaly, Sapientia Trust, Blk 5 Fairview Park, Dec. 21.
$208,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Dipsiner Gail, Dipsiner Steve, Lot 55 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 28.
$206,000 Brocklesby John E to Greene David E, Lot 9 Breeze, Dec. 28.
$205,000 Bailey Cathy J to Schierer Christine M, Schierer Glenn J, Lot 2 Regency Oaks, Jan. 3.
$205,000 CDK United LLC to Macmunn Gina R, Macmunn Levi B, Bahia Vista, Dec. 21.
$205,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Greene Jocelyn, Lot 4 Blk A Bonnie Lynn Estates, Dec. 29.
$205,000 Gordon Stephen R to Erardi Gary, Sapp Heather, Lot 10 Blk D Casa Del Sol, Dec. 30.
$204,670 Porto Eusebia M, Porto Horacio R, Porto Maria E to Allain Francoise Claudine, Mercier Sylvio, Lot 26 Covered Bridge Estates, Dec. 21.
$201,202 Citrus Homes Meadowood Homes of Florida Inc to Rougier Marcel P, Rougier Ruby J, Lot 62 North River Estates, Dec. 27.
$201,000 Bradley Mary J, Bradley Steven to Harber Amanda, Harber Jeffrey, Lot 22 Kew Gardens, Jan. 3.
$199,900 Calhoun Brandy, Calhoun Derek B to Gamso Cameron Joel, Gamso Kelsey Lyn, Lot 57 Pleasant Oaks Estates, Dec. 30.
$199,000 Healy Jayne L, Healy Timothy C to Hudson Lorraine W, Hudson Peter L, Veranda IV at River Strand Unit 2314, Dec. 29.
$198,500 SGS Group LLC to Groves Barbara, Lot 6 Mrs L J C Brattons, Jan. 3.
$198,450 Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, First Horizon Alternative Mortgage Securities Trust 2006 Aa3 to Dimino Glenda, Dimino James J, Lot 36 Blk E Patrison, Dec. 28.
$197,500 Proudian Robert to Askins Vantavious L, Mackey Elizabeth, Lot 26 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 30.
$197,000 Holloway Debbie, Holloway Deborah, Kendall James, Kendall John J, Kendall John J III, Kendall John James Jr to Wallace Gustua F, Pt 6-34-18, Jan. 3.
$196,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Bowling Charles, Bowling Roberta, Lot 9 Blk B Woodlawn Lakes, Dec. 28.
$196,000 Nancy C Reich Revocable Living Trust, Reich Nancy C to Heisler C David, Heisler Gloria K, Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 47 103, Dec. 21.
$192,000 Armes Shannon L, Armes Thomas C Jr to Norgues Goustin, Lot 10 Blk N Sandpointe Estates, Dec. 27.
$190,000 Prieto Pablo to Cheryl Skorupa Kramper Declaration of Trust, Skorupa Kramper Cheryl, Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit 711, Jan. 4.
$190,000 Roberts Clarence E III, Roberts Dorothy W to Fane Brian A, Fane Shelley W, Lot 15 Blk 44 First Addition to Trailer Estates, Jan. 4.
$190,000 Seashore Granite Inc to Mac Racing Exotics LLC, Lot 12 Blk A Centre Park Industrial, Dec. 21.
$188,500 Johnson Atlee R, Johnson Vicki L to Jain Peggy S, Jain Purmod K, Lot 580 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Jan. 4.
$185,000 Cook Douglas J, Cook Mary M to Fredrich Angela G, Fredrich Robert S, Cypress Strand Unit 43 201, Jan. 4.
$185,000 Lynch Laura L, Lynch Patrick to Murphy Kimberli J, Murphy Mark J, Lot 1 Blk O Casa Del Sol, Jan. 4.
$179,000 ARLP Securitization Trust Series 2014 2, Wilmington Trust to Lily Sunshine Rentals Inc, Lot 21 Alcona Estates, Jan. 4.
$175,000 Kocher Sally A, Mcgowan Teresa M to Grimes Cynthia, Grimes Eric T, Pine Bay Forest Unit 8, Jan. 4.
$175,000 Martin Jacob Y to Fudosanya LLC, Lot 22 Blk 2 Anna Maria Beach, Dec. 30.
$175,000 Newton Developments Inc to Large Charles H, Large Jennifer A, Lot 426 Rosedale Addition, Jan. 3.
$175,000 Stine Mark Joseph, Stine Mary Sue to Hockett Eric T, Magnolia Manor Tracts, Jan. 4.
$174,000 Plumley Corey L, Plumley Frances A to Wallace Michael, Blenkhorns, Dec. 28.
$170,000 Monfils Brian A, Monfils Deborah J to Jensen Kimberly D, Blk K Bears, Dec. 30.
$170,000 Riley Glenna C, Roman Karen S to Powers Angela Christine, Pt 19-33-18, Dec. 21.
$169,000 Hagan Jennifer, Hagan Patrick to Bennett Christopher Michael, Lot 512 Copperstone, Jan. 4.
$169,000 Richard F Volpe Living Trust, Volpe Richard F to Action Credit Repair LLC, Village at Tara Unit 808, Jan. 3.
$168,000 Tomeo Charles, Tomeo Ruth to Burfield Michael Dean, Hughes Michael Paul, Village at Townpark Unit 205, Dec. 29.
$167,800 Mayo Matthew K to Stearns Lending LLC, Lot 63 Copperstone 2016 Ca 001329, Dec. 28.
$167,000 Blanco Aleida Amara, Blanco Eduardo to Turner Dianne G, Yarborough, Dec. 22.
$166,000 Beeman Robert J Jr, Beeman Teresa L, Solorzano Teresa L to Baden Steven C, Willemsen, Dec. 21.
$165,000 Baldwin James Grant, Forsythe Andrew Scott, Sutherland Colin Paul to Egan Janis M Family Trust, Egan Michael E Jr, Michael E and Janis M Egan Family Trust, Terrace II at River Strand Unit 1837, Dec. 28.
$165,000 Brashears Brian, Gormley Thomas P to 0, Village II at Perico Bay Unit 711, Dec. 30.
$165,000 Cox Joseph to Brock Mary, Lutes Marella, Palms of Manasota Unit C 8, Jan. 4.
$165,000 Frye Joseph H, Frye Maureen K to Holman Norma Jean, Vivienda at Bradenton II Unit 56, Dec. 30.
$165,000 Padget Marilyn J to Aldridge Nina M, Country Club Court, Dec. 21.
$165,000 Temperton Peter to Tutcher Michael A, Tutcher Michael A II, Village at Townpark Unit 201, Jan. 4.
$164,900 SAF Solutions LLC to Byrne Michael R, Byrne Raymond J, 0, Dec. 30.
$163,000 Curtan Joanne, Curtan Joseph R to Cherry Laurie Lynn, Lot 21 Blk B Fairfield Acres, Dec. 28.
$163,000 Jamszolik Marcin to Pupka Czeslaw, Pupka Teresa, Lot 187 Lexington, Dec. 21.
$163,000 Shiero Kevin, Shiero Susan to Ware Jonathan P, Lot 4 Blk T Windsor Park, Jan. 3.
$162,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Mendez Torres Noel, Mercado Gonzalez Giovanna, Lot 44 Cortez Landings, Dec. 30.
$162,500 Ardis David P, Ardis Judith M, Ardis Trust to Ardis Trust, Mendez Alberto, Mendez Gabriel, Pt 28-33-18, Jan. 4.
$160,400 Cocilovo Amara, Nash Amera Cocilovo, Nash Sherard Slade to Criqui Harry Vincent, Criqui Paula A, T B Gallups, Dec. 30.
$160,000 Fitzgerald Pierce Jana L, Pierce Gorman L, Pierce Revocable Living Trust to Leafstrand Douglas James, Leafstrand Marjorie A, Fairway Trace at Peridia II Unit 101, Jan. 3.
$160,000 Jensen Kathryn M, Jensen Robert W, Robert W Jensen and Kathryn M Jensen Revocable Living Trust to CKH 1 Investments LLC, Blk 40 Coral Heights, Dec. 29.
$158,156 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Resort Sixty Six, Dec. 28.
$157,000 Bowling Charles, Bowling Roberta to Braxton Sally, Lot 26 Orange Estates, Dec. 27.
$155,000 Judith M Roberts Living Trust, Roberts Judith M to Rubino Mary L, Ten Downing Street Unit 207, Dec. 30.
$155,000 Mathis Gary, Mathis Maria to Ross Ellen A, Lot 10 Blk B Townhouses of Lakeside South, Dec. 30.
$154,000 Cam Real Estate Xiv LLC to Alvarado Hermelindo, Alvarado Maria Celica, Lot 15 Blk F Patrison, Dec. 29.
$153,000 Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kent W Geartz Revocable Living to Andrade Johan X, Washington Park, Dec. 28.
$152,000 Hammerstrand Dennis R, Hammerstrand Winona L to Petska Brian P, Petska Lori J, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 21, Jan. 3.
$151,800 Oymakas Aret to Gerber Christopher, Gerber Mary, Valencia Garden Condominium II Unit 246, Dec. 22.
$150,000 Charles M Nash Revocable Trust, Nash Charles M, Nash Michele J, Wilking Marilyn E to Andrew P Wilking and Marilyn N Wilking 2014 Revocable Trust, Wilking Andrew P 2014 Revocable Trust, Wilking Marilyn N 2014 Revocable Trust, Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 22, Jan. 4.
$150,000 DRJ Land Company LLC to Firkins Acquisitions Inc, Lot 8 Twin Cities, Jan. 4.
$150,000 Lisch Eloise T, Lisch William R to Bellamy Bertha Elaine, Bellamy Kelly James, Blk 1 Seminole Park, Dec. 29.
$150,000 Phillips Gary E, Phillips Henrietta Day to Phillips Alisa R, Phillips Gary S, Shorelands, Jan. 3.
$149,000 Desue Barbara R, Desue William B to Leyva Figueroa Joel, Leyva Tabitha, H L Moss, Dec. 28.
$147,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to DR Horton Inc, Willow Walk, Dec. 28.
$145,055 US Dept of HUDevelopment to Megert Elizabeth Ann, Lot 39 Beck Estates, Jan. 3.
$145,000 Grafton Integrated Health Network, Grafton School Incorporated to Nguyen Khanh, Nguyen Tuyen, Pham Oanh, Airport, Dec. 28.
$145,000 Knighton Laura, Knighton Wilfred L III to Turpin Georgia Ann, Turpin Monte Leroy, Lot 4 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 4.
$145,000 Mackenzie Michael to Parlatore Jodi L, Pritchett Judith Lee, Lot 20 Blk B Main Street, Dec. 27.
$144,500 Patel Atul M, Patel Dina A to J7 Investments International LLC, Stone Harbour II Unit 521, Dec. 29.
$143,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Larkins Deidra Zarneishia Greene, Lot 54 Cortez Landings, Jan. 3.
$142,000 Edgebiz LLC to Ali Sair, Village at Townpark Unit 202, Jan. 4.
$142,000 Elad SRQ LLC to Smith April Heather, Smith Steven Andrew, Lot 19 Blk C Southwood Village, Dec. 28.
$141,000 Cooper Bertha C, Cooper Candler R to Little Rock Investments LLC, Stone Harbour III Unit 721, Dec. 30.
$139,980 Citibank, Kepner James, Kepner James W, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 14 Blk 2 Whitfield Manor 2016 Ca 001448, Jan. 4.
$138,000 Dehaan Elizabeth, Dehaan Thomas H to Smith Judith L, Smith William R Sr, Meadowcroft South Unit 2818, Dec. 29.
$135,000 Bucne Kimberly J, Bunce Kimberly J, Bunce Stephen A to Lutzen Christina C, Lutzen John H, Cortez Villas Unit 62, Dec. 21.
$131,900 Maher Rosemary L, Maher William G to Hartshorn Eunice H, Meadowcroft Unit 1304, Dec. 29.
$131,000 El Rancho Village Inc, Village On The Greens to Mccarthy John Jr, Mccarthy Patricia J, El Rancho Village Unit M 26, Dec. 30.
$131,000 Florida Minority Community Reinvestment Coalition Inc to Homes By Bernard and Renovations LLC, Lot 37 Cordova Lakes, Jan. 4.
$130,000 Castellanos Norma E to Braun Bryan A, Braun Marina S, Braun Marma S, Lot 107 Oak View, Dec. 21.
$130,000 LSF9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust to Burlew Gilbert, Lot 2 Ida K, Jan. 4.
$129,900 Trust No 257114, Yha Fiduciary Inc to Edelman Jacquelin, Wise Robert, Blk 2 Palmetto Heights, Dec. 29.
$128,000 Whiting Barbara J, Whiting John V to Usa Property68 LLC, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 104A, Jan. 3.
$125,000 Mora Cynthia R, Mora Thomas K to Yellow Bridge Ventures LLC, Lot 2 Fairway Manor, Jan. 3.
$124,900 Desoto Holdings Inc to Crisp Park P, Lot 84 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor, Dec. 30.
$124,500 Lehman Sonia E to Wenzler Barbara A, Wenzler Robert A, Gold Lakes Residents Unit 772, Dec. 30.
$122,681 Schneeberger Katie Lynn to Ramone Holdings LLC, Village at Townpark Unit 106, Dec. 30.
$120,000 Bantock Linda Wills, Bantock Paul Edward to Thompson Henry George, Thompson Katherine Lea, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 202, Dec. 30.
$120,000 Barrie Peter, Carl R Keeler Living Trust, Keeler Carl R Living Trust to Mad Management LLC, Blk 1 River Haven, Dec. 30.
$120,000 Dahlman Deloy P Jr, Dahlman Jessica, Dahlman Nathan A, Dahlman Rebecca to Gillis Stanley M, Willemsens, Jan. 4.
$120,000 Nancy Anne Wigginton Irrevocable Trust, Wigginton Christopher Scott, Wigginton John P, Wigginton Nancy Anne Irrevocable Trust to Greeley Sandra L, Mirror Lake Unit 4024, Dec. 21.
$118,000 Clapp Gloria J to Helmus Donna Jean, Helmus Kenneth W, Lot 31 Blk A Tidevue Estates, Jan. 3.
$117,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Tamayo Melba, Lot 151 Pinecrest, Dec. 27.
$116,900 Bennet Carlton, Bennett Carlton, Christiana Trust, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2012 12, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Hickey Judith A, Hickey Richard J, Lot 58 Bayou Estates South 2016 Ca 001747, Dec. 28.
$116,900 Collentine Thomas R to Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Palm Lakes Unit 88 2013 Ca 004252, Jan. 4.
$114,000 Desjardins Jacqueline A, Desjardins Ronald M to Mitakis Angela, Morton Village Unit L 6, Jan. 4.
$112,000 Parra Matthew to Lam Helena, Nguyen Sunday, Blk A Harrison Industrial, Dec. 29.
$110,000 6606 Family Trust, Holmes G, Holmes Geraldine M to Us 301 Properties LLC, Lot 1 Patrison Two, Jan. 3.
$110,000 Bowman Robin R to Schiltz Arlette, Schiltz Lucien, Village at Townpark Unit 207, Dec. 30.
$110,000 Donchu Maksym to Zhao Jun Yong, Mirror Lake Unit 4040, Dec. 30.
$110,000 Geller William A, Joseph Prentis Trust, Prentis Joseph Trust to Ball Hazel Ann, Hazel Ann Ball Revocable Trust, River Preserve Unit 2016, Dec. 30.
$110,000 Hindman Christine T to Gjelset Sheridan, Rosedale Manor, Jan. 4.
$110,000 Minnis Leila F, Minnis Richard L to Jordan Paula E, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 315, Dec. 30.
$106,500 Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington DC, US Dept of HUD to Gutierrez Marie Johanna, Lot 22 Blk B Citrus Meadows, Jan. 4.
$105,700 Bank of America Na, Beneficial Florida Inc, Engel Sandra Ann, Hobbs David Jerry, Hobbs Roderick D to Sorto Jenny, Lot 18 Blk B Laney 2015 Ca 001243, Dec. 28.
$105,000 Breeden Laura L to Ball Hazel Ann, Hazel Ann Ball Revocable Trust, River Preserve Unit 1205, Dec. 30.
$105,000 Dominguez Rocio Isabel Morales, Tineo Marco Antonio Salazar to Uranga Joan T, Uranga Jose, Hidden Hollow Unit A 3120, Jan. 4.
$105,000 Hassler Ashley D, Hassler Matthew J to Coachlamp Investments LLC, Lot 147 Blk B Golf View Park, Jan. 4.
$105,000 Jensen Michael E R, Jensen Sarah E, Jensen Sarah Elizabeth R to Teller Lily R, Teller Peter H, 2203 Unit Cotry Village Condominim, Dec. 27.
$105,000 Thiebaut Degil Tamara, Thiebaut Martin to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1533, Dec. 30.
$104,900 Esterling Shea E, Murphy Jacque E to Garbutt Nancy N, Springdale Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 342, Dec. 29.
$104,032 Dolenti David Scott to Dolenti David Scott, Rock Barbara Ann, Lot 137 Woodbrook, Dec. 29.
$103,000 Mtglq Investors LP to White Priscilla, Hidden Hollow Unit 3144 D, Jan. 4.
$101,000 Anna M Edwards TTEE, Edwards Anna M to Meyer Louise A, Meyer Michael D, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 214, Dec. 30.
$100,000 Barrett John W, Barrett Sara T to Ball Hazel Ann, Hazel Ann Ball Revocable Trust UAD, River Preserve Unit 2202, Jan. 3.
$100,000 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Lot 297 Greyhawk Landing West, Dec. 28.
$99,000 Hayden Jean C to Eicher Glenn D, Eischer Cheryl L, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 529, Dec. 29.
$98,000 Rodriguez Sondra M to Gabson Investments LLC, Lot 74 Manatee Palms, Dec. 30.
$97,200 Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Billick Jamie, Billick Jason, Cwheq Inc, Cwheq Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2006 F, Jpmorgan Chase Bank to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Gsaa Home Equity Trust 2006 16, Gsaa Home Equity Trust 2006 16 Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 16, Lot 27 Blk A Bidwell Heights 2016 Ca 001366, Dec. 28.
$96,900 I See The Moon LLC to Pareyn LLC, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 2106, Dec. 29.
$95,500 Runnals Mark L, Runnals Phyllis J to Foran Timothy J, Otero Foran Abigail, Lot E Korner Park, Jan. 4.
$93,442 Davis Michael A to Davis Amanda, Davis Michael A, Lot 1 Northwood Park, Dec. 27.
$92,800 Hall Karin J, Hall Karin L, Hall Mark A to Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 14 Blk C Bayshore Gardens 2016 Ca 001527, Dec. 28.
$90,000 Detgen Edward L, Detgen Hilda J, Edward L Detgen and Hilda J Detgen Revocable Living Trust to Noack Terrance L, Noack Vickie L, Leisure Lake Village Unit 433, Dec. 22.
$90,000 Garvin Sandra W to Geueke James J, Geueke Margaret Mary, Morton Village Unit C-2, Jan. 4.
$90,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Willow Walk, Dec. 21.
$90,000 VK Trevesta LLC to Pulte Home Corporation, Trevesta, Dec. 30.
$89,900 Westerfield Divina K, Westerfield Family Trust to Westerfield Arianna K, Harbor Pines Unit 1, Jan. 4.
$89,000 Glenfield Kathleen, Glenfield Wayne to Palmer Glenna T, Cordova Villas Unit A, Jan. 4.
$89,000 Goodman Diane L, Mcgarigle Diane to Nguyen Thao T, Vu Thau D, Lot 16 Oaklawn, Jan. 4.
$89,000 Thibault Cynthia A, Thibault Paul L to Sawdy Kimberley A, Sawdy Michael W, Terra Ceia Club Unit 702, Jan. 3.
$87,000 Ramsay Laura to Young Kristie, Bayshore Village Unit 1103, Dec. 30.
$87,000 Venhousen Mariella, Venhousen Peter S to Crawford Philip A, Crawford Sharon L, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 732, Dec. 21.
$85,000 Zajlo Harry to Wilson Buck, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Jan. 4.
$84,750 Lees James E to Buchanan Charles F, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 330, Dec. 28.
$84,210 Buckels Doris M, Needham Jacqueline S to Lim Mary, Cortez Villas 4 Unit 28, Dec. 28.
$83,600 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Parra Matthew, Lot 46 Tamiami Park 2016 Td 000185, Dec. 21.
$83,450 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Keller Jessica F, Keller Joshua A, Lot 242 Eagle Trace, Dec. 30.
$80,000 Hager Patrick J to Titell Holdings LLC, Pebble Springs Unit 6341, Dec. 29.
$80,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Clark Sarah B, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Dec. 29.
$77,500 Wells Fargo Bank to Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC, Pt 6-36-22, Dec. 29.
$76,000 Randall Randolph S to Christine E Hansen Trust, Hansen Christine E, Lot 55 Blk D Sunny Shores Trailer Community, Jan. 3.
$75,500 Burke Jack R, Burke Judith D, Jack R Burke Living Trust to Braun Jeffrey, Braun Susan Kay, Susan Kay Braun Living Trust, Lot 24 Blk 28 Trailer Estates, Dec. 30.
$75,000 Greco Constance M to Schaupp Karen L, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 103, Dec. 29.
$75,000 Lapointe Sandra B to Duke Patricia L, Third Bayshore Unit H 1, Dec. 21.
$75,000 Trueba Holly, Trueba Jessie to Kanthak Georganne M, Kanthak Larry F, El Conquistador Village 1 Unit 103, Jan. 4.
$74,000 Bagley Walter L Jr, Bagley Walter Lee Jr, Bank of America to Patel Rahul Ishwarlal, Lot 10 Peakcocks 2015 Ca 005212, Dec. 28.
$74,000 Hoffman Jane Ann, Hoffman Paul H to Blanco Aleida A, Blanco Eduardo, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 412 A, Dec. 21.
$73,000 Carol S Kifer Trust, Kiefer Carol to Angle Ernest J, Lot 12 Blk 41 Trailer Estates, Dec. 30.
$72,000 Burkhardt Donald L, Burkhardt Molly Ann, Michael Molly Ann to Rawley Aaron L, Rawley Amanda J, Pt 35-33-19, Dec. 30.
$72,000 Full Tilt Capital LLC to Kuzminskiy Katerina, Magee Place, Dec. 29.
$72,000 Mcquaid Cynthia, Walker Lois Ann to Steele John D, Shadow Brook Unit 255, Jan. 3.
$72,000 Meyer Robert C Jr, Rogers Joshua W to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Lot 2047 Twin Rivers, Dec. 30.
$71,000 Mcdaniel David L, Mcdaniel Michael, Shanahan Ashley M to Desoto Holdings Inc, Lot 1 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 30.
$70,300 Applegate Billie W, Applegate Billie Wayne, Applegate Billie Wayne, Applegate Melissa, Applegate William J, Applegate William Jay, Florida Power and Light Company, Gulf Coast Collection Bureau Inc, Slazek Loreil, Williams Christie to Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Lot 11 Blk A Rio Vista 2015 Ca 001845, Jan. 4.
$70,000 Hinkle Rick A to Wallace Elizabeth G, Airport, Dec. 29.
$70,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Amidon Karen C, Lot 6 Blk H Tidevue Estates, Dec. 29.
$68,900 Naegele Mary B, Naegele William F to Runnals Mark L, Lot D Korner Park, Jan. 4.
$67,933 Miller Charlotte R to Federal National Mortgage Association, Second Bayshore Unit N 22, Dec. 27.
$67,000 Ckm Holdings LLC to Trust No 240834207, Us Home Services LLC, Lot 5 Blk 21 Holiday Heights, Dec. 27.
$65,000 Gornick Geraldine, Gornick Louis J to Barnes John Leroy, Barnes Loreda, Lot 31 Tidevue Estates, Dec. 30.
$65,000 Holloway Bernard, Holloway Walter, Holloway Willie J, Holloway Willie James, Holloway Willie Jr, Johnson Cynthia, Johnson Tonya Holloway, Suncoast Credit Union to Dolphin Realty and Mgmt LLC, Lot 13 Blk 1 Mar Lee Acres 2014 Ca 006415, Jan. 4.
$65,000 Huynh Hoang to Cooper Scott L, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 525, Dec. 30.
$65,000 Kornja Ilija to Sutherland Donna Elaine, Third Bayshore Unit E 27, Jan. 4.
$65,000 Page Charles S, Page Evelyn L to Gregory Jeffrey, Gregory Sonja, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 213, Jan. 4.
$64,800 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Doria Eniette Lamanna, Doria Gustavo Andre R, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 6, Jan. 4.
$64,325 PGCI IV LLC to Mcgrath Caroline M, Mcgrath James, Lot 124 Silverleaf, Dec. 22.
$64,000 George C Jost and Dolores H Jost Revocable Trust, Jost Dolores H Revocable Trust, Jost George C Revocable Trust, Parent William M to Trumbo Brant A, Fair Lane Acres, Dec. 30.
$63,527 Howey Diane, Howey William to Mathews Michelle M, Lot 16 Magnolia Manor River, Dec. 27.
$63,200 Bateman David L, Bateman Jennifer E to Streb Elizabeth M, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 23 2, Dec. 30.
$63,000 Matisko Joseph R, Matisko Nancy J to Aho Carolyn Elise, Parkway Villas Unit 139, Jan. 4.
$60,000 Goodman Stephanie L to Marsicano Ambyr L, Lot 13 Blk D Bay Beach, Dec. 30.
$60,000 Palaw LLC to Guzman Mayra Malleli Rodriguez, Muniz Francisco J Mancera, Gregory Estates, Jan. 4.
$59,500 Chamberlain Joan Arlene, Mitchell Joan Arlene Chamberlain to Grant Richard A, Burgundy Unit 144, Dec. 30.
$59,000 Lehman Ann K to Lea George, Orr Donna, Lot 7 Blk 58 Trailer Estates, Dec. 30.
$58,000 Caricofe Ellen H, Ellen H Caricofe Revocable Living Trust to Cornwell Gordon, Cornwell Suzanne, Fourth Bayshore Unit F 32, Dec. 30.
$58,000 Hanna Joyce, Hanna Rudolph J to Longcore Tammy A, Longcore Timothy L, Lot 22 Sunny Shores Trailer Community, Dec. 28.
$57,900 Ross Jennifer M, Ross Kenneth A, Ross Stephen G, Ross Susan B, Smith Jennifer M to Ross Jennifer M, Ross Stephen G, Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7945, Jan. 4.
$55,000 Macedo Antonio, Macedo Teresa to De Waal Marianne, Ironwood First Unit 202 A, Dec. 30.
$55,000 Mcmichael Kevin Arthur, Mcmichael Kevin Auther to Mailloux Eric A, Mailloux Mary Virginia, Lot 34 Blk A Tideview Estates, Dec. 27.
$55,000 Neal David A to Strickler Celia E, Oakwood Villas Unit 54, Dec. 28.
$53,000 Belliveau Rosemarie, Renaud Babin to Gerken Gary L, Gerken Marie G, Tierra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 183, Dec. 30.
$52,200 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, Dec. 29.
$52,000 Correa Alvaro, Correa Cristana Carmenza to Elmer Clarence, Elmer Janon, Waldron Phyllis A, Desoto Square Villas Unit 210, Dec. 30.
$51,000 Whittle Claude to Bautista Jesus Domingo Lopez, Lot 5 De Sear Manor, Dec. 28.
$50,100 Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Zamudio Miriam, Zamudio Rocio to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Lot 22 Blk D Sylvan Oaks 2013 Ca 005234, Jan. 4.
$50,000 Gibellina Glen A to Pandanus Consulting Group LLC, Blk C New Pearce and Pearce Vegetable Farms, Dec. 29.
$50,000 Hirsch William, Hirsch William Jr, Hirsch William V Jr to White Lisa S, Parkway Villas Unit 1, Dec. 27.
$49,900 Gardner Barbara J, Gardner Gary H to Huard Julie Ellen, Patrick Joyce Edythe, Fourth Bayshore Unit G 33, Dec. 29.
$47,000 Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007 He1, Lasalle Bank, US Bank to Cdm I LLC, 0, Dec. 29.
$47,000 Ritz Gustave E, Ritz Lily A to Emmons Terrance W, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 77A, Dec. 29.
$45,400 Viverios Sandra J, Viverios Sandy J to Selene Finance LP, Pt 2-35-22 2015 Ca 005680, Jan. 4.
$45,000 Gunne Sandra to Pilsbury Judy, Royal Garden Estates, Dec. 29.
$45,000 Nichols Catherine, Nichols Samuel to Lemasters Melinda M, Smith Bob, Smith Christina L, El Rancho Village Unit H 3, Jan. 4.
$43,000 Carruba Catherine T, Carruba John to Wells Helen, Skyway Village Estates Unit 23, Jan. 4.
$40,000 Cobb Carl C, Cobb Susan Doss, Pence Karen to White Sands Investment Group Inc, Lot 8 Blk 41 First Addition to Trailer Estates, Dec. 30.
$40,000 Ellis Sandra, Miller Kathleen to Bevan Brian, Norwood Terri, Blk M Fair Lane Acres, Jan. 3.
$40,000 Willard Thomas to Simmons Michelle, Lot 25 Blk C Casa Loma Mobilehome, Jan. 4.
$39,000 Neal Kayla Thornton, Thornton Kayla, Thornton Roy F to Neal David, Second Bayshore Unit B 6, Dec. 28.
$37,000 Karl Stephen R to Bowland Vickie A, Henry Jeffrey S, Skyway Village Estates Unit 15, Jan. 4.
$33,000 Lee Debra K, Lee Ronald C to Cook Greta K, Cook Kenneth E, Lot 40 North River Estates, Jan. 3.
$32,000 Renaud Della Mae to Den Uijl Gerard A, Uijl Gerard A Den, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit K 32, Jan. 4.
$32,000 Thomas Joyce E to Sanchez Ruben D, Burgandy Unit 127, Dec. 21.
$31,000 Boulay Donna Marie A, Donna Marie A Boulay Revocable Trust, Mahler Alan F to Spencer Mary Ann, Spencer Walter O, Walter O Spencer and Mary Ann Spencer Revocable Family Trust, White Sands of Longboat Unit 220, Dec. 30.
$31,000 Comeau Rose, Comeau Willis to Clayson Larry, Clayson Vicki, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1702 27 Aw, Dec. 29.
$30,000 Lang Betty L to Cameron Elizabeth Ann, Cameron Robert Johnson, Second Bayshore Unit H 33, Dec. 30.
$30,000 Pal Land Trust, Santoli Richard A to D Cruz Inc, Lot 77 Orange Ridge, Dec. 29.
$30,000 Pal Land Trust, Santoli Richard A to D Cruz Inc, Lot 1 Cayman Too, Dec. 30.
$30,000 Rouse Mehssa D, Rouse Michael J to Gaythwaite Laura C, Gaythwaite Myles W H, Lot 3 Northshore at Riviera Dunes, Dec. 27.
$29,000 Padding Elaine, Padding Laverne to Clines Danny, Clines Pamela, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1126, Jan. 4.
$28,583 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, Dec. 28.
$28,500 Scarpaci Judith A, Scarpaci Philip F to Deschu Claudia, Lot 41 Blk 38 Trailer Estates, Dec. 30.
$27,100 Association of Summer Place Owners Inc, Barrow Tina, Dickson Chris, Jackson Land and Cattle Company, Lowery John, Manatee County, Palmetto City Of, Starkey Colby, Starkey Tamara, Watkins Aaron to Bryant Rachel, Bryant Scott, Summer Place Unit 2 D 2016 Cc 002926, Jan. 4.
$26,600 Association of Summer Place Owners Inc, Barrow Tina, Dickson Chris, Jackson Land and Cattle Company, Lowery John, Manatee County, Palmetto City Of, Starkey Colby, Starkey Tamara, Watkins Aaron to Christenson LLC, Summer Place Unit 12 B 2016 Cc 002926, Jan. 4.
$25,900 Association of Summer Place Owners Inc, Barrow Tina, Dickson Chris, Jackson Land and Cattle Company, Lowery John, Manatee County, Palmetto City Of, Starkey Colby, Starkey Tamara, Watkins Aaron to Gt Trust, Summer Place Unit 14 A 2016 Cc 002926, Jan. 4.
$25,200 Association of Summer Place Owners Inc, Barrow Tina, Dickson Chris, Jackson Land and Cattle Company, Lowery John, Manatee County, Palmetto City Of, Starkey Colby, Starkey Tamara, Watkins Aaron to Christenson LLC, Summer Place Unit 15 A 2016 Cc 002926, Jan. 4.
$25,100 Association of Summer Place Owners Inc, Barrow Tina, Dickson Chris, Jackson Land and Cattle Company, Lowery John, Manatee County, Palmetto City Of, Starkey Colby, Starkey Tamara, Watkins Aaron to Christenson LLC, Summer Place Unit 6 B 2016 Cc 002926, Jan. 4.
$25,000 Nava Daniel C to Reyna Norma Leticia Cardenas, Buttonwood, Jan. 3.
$24,100 Association of Summer Place Owners Inc, Barrow Tina, Dickson Chris, Jackson Land and Cattle Company, Lowery John, Manatee County, Palmetto City Of, Starkey Colby, Starkey Tamara, Watkins Aaron to Christenson LLC, Summer Place Unit 17 B 2016 Cc 002926, Jan. 4.
$24,000 Association of Summer Place Owners Inc, Barrow Tina, Dickson Chris, Jackson Land and Cattle Company, Lowery John, Manatee County, Palmetto City Of, Starkey Colby, Starkey Tamara, Watkins Aaron to Christenson LLC, Summer Place Unit 13 E 2016 Cc 002926, Jan. 4.
$23,100 Association of Summer Place Owners Inc, Barrow Tina, Dickson Chris, Jackson Land and Cattle Company, Lowery John, Manatee County, Palmetto City Of, Starkey Colby, Starkey Tamara, Watkins Aaron to Christenson LLC, Summer Place Unit 16 A 2016 Cc 002926, Jan. 4.
$21,000 Michollet Andre, Michollet Solange to Prevost Diane, Prevost Jean Guy, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 298, Dec. 29.
$20,500 Mcleod Donald Stewart to MiheLCic Sandra, MiheLCic Thomas, White Sands of Longboat Unit 112, Dec. 28.
$20,000 Chiu F Luke, Chiu Lili to Woodie Michelle, Js Mcclure Addition to Manatee, Dec. 29.
$20,000 River Wilderness Club Inc to Caltabiano Michael L, Caltabiano Peggy A, River Wilderness, Dec. 30.
