Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota Jan. 16, 2017

Elisha Robertson joined Kirk Pinterton, P.A. as an associate attorney. Prior to joining Kirk Pinkerton, she worked as a legal intern at the Legal Aid Service of Broward County in Plantation. She also served as a public policy intern for Children’s Campaign Inc. in Tallahassee. She earned her juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in English from the Florida State University. She is a member of the Florida Justice Association, Sarasota County Bar Association, The Florida Bar and the American Bar Association.
Justin Reslan passed the exam to obtain the designation of certified public accountant. Reslan works at Kerkering, Barberio and Company. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.
Angeles Radford joined the Sarasota office of Re/Max Alliance Group as real estate agent. Radford previously worked at Keller Williams and Coldwell Banker. She is a certified international property specialist and short sales and foreclosure resource specialist. She speaks fluent Spanish and is a member of the Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce and is a volunteer with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Church of the Redeemer.
Brian Lichterman, commercial realtor, joined Wagner Realty. He is the former senior planner at the Sarasota County Planning and Development Services Department. He is owner of Vision Planning & Design, a planning consultant firm.
David M. Silberstein of Silberstein Law Firm, PLLC, was selected as a 2016 Florida Super Lawyer in estate planning and probate. Super Lawyers is a rating service for outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Silberstein is Florida Bar certified.
Tom Scholz, national sales manager at Kool Stuff LLC, was elected to the Promotional Products Association of Florida’s Board of Directors. Scholz has been in the advertising specialties business for 12 years.
Michael Beitzinger was named vice president, business banking relationship manager, at Iberiabank for Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Beitzinger previously was the company’s vice president, bank manager, and served as the assistant director of economic development for the city of South Bend, Indiana. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. He currently serves as chair of the Downtown Sarasota Alliance and president of the Notre Dame Club of Greater Sarasota.
Matthew J. Lapointe joined the business/corporate and health law practice groups at the law firm of Blalock Walters, P.A. Lapointe previously practiced law at a multi-specialty firm in New Hampshire. He earned his juris doctor from Northeastern University School of Law and a bachelor of arts in political science from Williams College, both in Massachusetts.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments