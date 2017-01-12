Do not give your customers too much information

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology Pause

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

1:49 Bradenton teacher to deliver excerpts from four Dr. Martin Luther King speeches

0:30 Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:16 Surveillance video appears to show cabbie throwing woman from car

1:36 Cars 3 from PIXAR - Extended Look

0:36 Golf tip: Hitting accurate iron shots

2:19 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow