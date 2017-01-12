CVS puts out generic competitor to EpiPen at a 6th the price

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:16 Surveillance video appears to show cabbie throwing woman from car

1:49 Bradenton teacher to deliver excerpts from four Dr. Martin Luther King speeches

0:36 Golf tip: Hitting accurate iron shots

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

1:29 People prepare swine, dairy and midway for fair's opening

2:37 The man who robbed a bank live on Facebook is charged, FBI says