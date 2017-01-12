Amazon to create more than 100,000 new jobs in U.S. in 18 months

Amazon.com plans to create more than 100,000 new full-time jobs with benefits in the U.S. in the next 18 months.
The staffing up will help the e-commerce giant as it pushes into categories from groceries to hardware, online video, fashion, cloud services and multiple tiers of delivery services. Many of the jobs will be in new fulfillment centers, the company said in a statement Thursday.
The new positions “are for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels — from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training,” Amazon said. In addition to the fulfillment center positions, new hires will “continue to invent” in cloud technology, machine learning and advanced logistics, Amazon said.
During the past five years, Amazon has created more than 150,000 jobs in the U.S., increasing its workforce to 180,000 at the end of last year. Amazon businesses like Marketplace and Amazon Flex will also create hundreds of thousands of jobs for people who want the flexibility to be an entrepreneur and set their own schedule, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant said.
