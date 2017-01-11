Lakewood Ranch home builder top buyer in real estate this week

The biggest real estate spender in Manatee County this week was Stock Development, a home builder for Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch.
In the property report released by the Manatee County Circuit Clerk’s office on Wednesday, SD TLC Holdings LLC made two of the top five valued transactions with purchases from Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch totaling $16.65 million. SD TLC Holdings is a subsidiary of Stock Development, a Naples-based home builder with properties in Lakewood Ranch, Naples and Fort Myers.
In separate transactions at the end of December, Stock purchased 406 acres for $12.25 million and 140 acres for $4.4 million. Both deeds were signed under restrictions for residential use only to build up to 350 and 75 single-family homes, respectively, in The Lake Club community.
Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, beyond developing the master-planned community of Lakewood Ranch, also controls cattle ranching activities, citrus groves, vegetable farming, tree farming and other agricultural activities in Manatee County.
Under the Stock purchases, the second-biggest spender was the Blue Water Resort AMI LLC. The Holmes Beach-based company with the same listed address as Anna Maria Vacations purchased the Blue Water beachfront resort, 6306 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, for $9.5 million at the end of December from the Blue Water Beach Club Limited. According to the Blue Water website, the resort was family owned and operated for 40 years.
