January 10, 2017 3:08 PM

Faces in Business: Alva Perry

Alva Perry

Owner/operator

The Blind Guys, 2170 Whitfield Park Drive, Sarasota. theblindguysfl.com

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: I started The Blind Guys shutter business and got a lot of negative advice. I go by what I think is right. I treat customers how I or my mother would want be treated. Ethics and customer service is No. 1.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I would be in the housing construction business.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Just going out and starting The Blind Guys. Even with everyone being negative about it, so far we’re pretty successful, although I hope to see higher numbers in the future.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: My wife is Irish, we’ll visit Ireland first, then Paris and then swimming with the sharks in South Africa.

Angie Monroe

