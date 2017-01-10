Faces in Business: Alva Perry

Alva Perry
Owner/operator
The Blind Guys, 2170 Whitfield Park Drive, Sarasota. theblindguysfl.com
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: I started The Blind Guys shutter business and got a lot of negative advice. I go by what I think is right. I treat customers how I or my mother would want be treated. Ethics and customer service is No. 1.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I would be in the housing construction business.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Just going out and starting The Blind Guys. Even with everyone being negative about it, so far we’re pretty successful, although I hope to see higher numbers in the future.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: My wife is Irish, we’ll visit Ireland first, then Paris and then swimming with the sharks in South Africa.
