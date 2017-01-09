Parker Beam, master distiller of Kentucky bourbon, dies

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store Pause

1:47 Hungry for a championship, fans cook up Tigers tailgate spread

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

0:29 Idaho barn collapses under heavy snow

0:48 Lakewood Ranch boys basketball fends off Charlotte in Battle at the Beach

0:34 Orlando Police officer shot and killed during search for homicide suspect

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:39 Hungry for a championship, Tigers fans cook up a tailgate spread