January 9, 2017 2:41 PM

CareerSource Suncoast will host two hiring fairs this week

Herald staff report

CareerSource Suncoast will host a hiring event for Design Concepts/Marine Concepts from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at its Bradenton Career Center, 1112 Manatee Ave E.

Design Concepts/Marine Concepts is looking to fill positions for mill technician and CNC mill operator.

No appointment is needed, but anyone interested is asked to bring a copy of their resume and arrive ready to interview.

On Thursday, CareerSource Suncoast hosts a hiring event for Nielsen Research from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at its Sarasota Career Center, 3660 N. Washington Blvd.

Nielsen is seeking research interviewers for part-time evening openings.

