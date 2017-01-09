Gas prices dip slightly; bigger drop could be on the way this month

Gas prices dipped slightly during the past week in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, and analysts predict we could see some more relief at the pump this month.
Area prices on Monday were averaging $2.39 per gallon, down from $2.41 a week ago, according to AAA’s fuel tracker.
And with the holidays over and cold weather moving across much of the country, demand should drop. Prices could, too.
How much will depend on oil prices, which are averaging about $20 more per barrel than this time a year ago. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said that if oil prices remain steady, gas costs could see a decline of 5-10 cents this month.
Both the local and state average ($2.41) were higher than the national average ($2.37) on Monday. Manatee and Sarasota counties both were averaging $2.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 308 area outlets.
Nearby, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties were at $2.38.
