Gas prices dip slightly; bigger drop could be on the way this month

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101 Pause

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter northern California

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:07 Broward Health trauma surgeons provide update on shooting victims

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested