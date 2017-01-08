Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Heidi Brown is the new chief executive officer of The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, Inc. Brown was formerly the CEO of Aviva Senior Life. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The State University of New York and a master’s degree in social work form the University of Maryland at Baltimore.
Jay Solomon is the new interim chief executive officer at Aviva. He previously served as chief operating officer and has an extensive background in healthcare and senior living. He served in executive leadership roles at major not-for-profit health care organizations.
Leigh Cloud has joined SaraBay Real Estate as a real estate agent. She has been in the real estate business in Manatee County for 18 years.
Diana M. Comes is the 2017 president of the Association for Women Attorneys. Comes, originally from Bradenton, is currently an attorney with Butler Snow LLP in Memphis, Tenn. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Rhodes College in Memphis, and followed with summa cum laude honors when she earned her juris doctor from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys law school. She is author and co-author of various legal writings and is a member of the Memphis, Tennessee and Federal Bar Associations.
Danelle Haag, realtor, joined Michael Saunders & Company Sarasota office, and Douglas Hunter, realtor, joined the company’s Bradenton office. Haag previously was the regional director for Chico’s FAS, Inc. and Francesca’s, and district manager for Limited Brands. She volunteers in various community programs. Hunter owned his own lawncare and property management business and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a masters degree in sports administration from Western Kentucky University.
