Business calendar Jan. 9, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Fox Business Group: Ray Reher, founder and principal of Innovation CFO Solutions Inc, will present “Understanding Your Finances,” a workshop on financial statements for businesses. $45. Seating is limited. La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5931 Commercial Way, Sarasota, 941-350-4162 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.
Station 2 Innovation: Attorney and CPA, Jo Ann Koontz, will present “Where Finance and Legal Converge - Business Bedrock,” a discussion on what is needed from corporate structure to tax considerations. The event is free. Brown bag your meal or enjoy small bites provided. 912 Seventh Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-877-1599 or station2innovation.com/events. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CareerSource Suncoast: The organization and Design Concepts/Marine Concepts will host a hiring event to fill mill technician and CNC mill operator positions. No appointment is needed, bring a copy of your resume. 1112 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-358-4080 or careersourcesuncoast.com. 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
Manatee Young Professionals: Join other members and young professionals for a casual business networking event. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar are included. $5, free for members. iHeart Media, 1779 Independence Blvd., Sarasota, 941-745-1877 or myponline.com. 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Landlords Association of Manatee: Dedicated to providing education and support to landlords and property managers through communication with professionals and working together to solve landlord problems and issues by sharing our best practical experiences. Synovus Bank, 2520 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Contact Leslie Walker at 941-224-9166 or leslie4545@msn.com. 7 p.m. Thursday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Enjoy great networking, updates on Chamber programs and events at the Chamber’s monthly Coffee Club. $10, free for members. Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto; enter at gate 8. Golf cart shuttles will be available. 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com. 7:45 a.m.-9 a.m. Friday.
Manasota SCORE: The organization will host a free introduction to its “Startup Basics,” a simple steps for starting your business workshop, presenting information on business structures and critical success factors and introduces a one-page business canvas. Registration is required. Robert Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. manasota.score.org/localworkshops. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 5:30-7 p.m.
Open Network Manasota: networking and lunch. $12 includes lunch. Crave Cafe, 6290 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Contact Paul Declark at 941-504-9525 or visit opennetworkmanasota.com. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-1700. 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact President Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Contact Dave Norris at 941-400-2346. 12 p.m.
Suncoast Business Alliance Bradenton: Perkins Restaurant, 6023 14th St. W., Bradenton. Register at meetup.com/SrqGrape/calendar/15504829. 7:45 a.m.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-792-2363 or BERealtor01@aol.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. noon-1 p.m.
Landlords Association of Manatee: Dedicated to providing education and support to landlords and property managers through communication with professionals and working together to solve landlord problems and issues by sharing our best practical experiences. Synovus Bank, 2520 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Contact Leslie Walker at 941-224-9166 or leslie4545@msn.com. 7 p.m. second Thursday of the month, September-May.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Contact Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments, 941-747-6797.
