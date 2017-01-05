Sears selling Craftsman brand in bid to raise cash

0:38 Plans for first hotel north of Manatee River approved Pause

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:22 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year T.C. Smith discusses the honor