Aldi hosting two hiring events in January in Bradenton

Aldi has scheduled six hiring events during January, including two in Bradenton, as the discount supermarket looks to fill 80 new positions in stores around the Tampa Bay area.
The Bradenton events are from 6-10 a.m. on Jan. 19 at the Aldi located at 4525 53rd Ave. E, and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Holiday Inn Express, 4450 47th St. W.
Aldi is looking to fill store associate, shift manager and manager trainee openings. Store associates start at $12 per hour, shift managers at $16.50 per hour, and manager trainees at $24 per hour.
Comments