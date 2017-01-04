Tuffy Tire & Auto Service plans for new location on State Road 70

Tuffy Tire & Auto Service applied for a permit in December to construct a new building across the street from its current location on State Road 70.
The new location will be adjacent to the RaceTrac gas station at 6005 State Road 70 E., near the corner of S.R. 70 and Caruso Road. The current Tuffy Tire & Auto Service is located across the street from the RaceTrac, at 5900 State Road 70 E.
Square footage was not disclosed in the permit application, but Jason Warren, the location’s Service Manager, said it will be larger than the current 3,800-square-foot building.
“It will have three more (automotive service) bays than what we have now,” Warren said. “We could use that extra space.”
The permit for construction is still in the application phase, according to Manatee County records.
Warren said he did not know of a timeline for the project or what the company intends to do with the 5900 State Road 70 E. property.
Manatee Technical College, Braden River High School and a bevy of businesses surround the intersection of S.R. 70 and Caruso Road.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
