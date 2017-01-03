Faces in business: Liz Goodman

Liz Goodman
Co-owner
Dermagraffix LLC, Suite 107, 8383 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. facebook.com/dermagraffixpmu
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Follow your instincts.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I loved my career in marketing and event management. I retired but wanted to go back into the workforce. Then I obtained a graphic design certification. Permanent make-up, a form of tatouage, was a natural step. I did the necessary training and soon after, Gilda Hilton, my partner, and I opened Dermagraffic LLC. Our service appeals to the unique woman who isn’t afraid to try something new.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Going back into the workforce and starting this business. It was financially risky but it really is very successful. We opened three weeks ago.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I have traveled around the globe and lived in Europe and Israel, but I would like to visit the Galapagos Islands.
Angie Monroe
Comments