Business

January 3, 2017 12:22 PM

Faces in business: Liz Goodman

Liz Goodman

Co-owner

Dermagraffix LLC, Suite 107, 8383 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. facebook.com/dermagraffixpmu

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Follow your instincts.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I loved my career in marketing and event management. I retired but wanted to go back into the workforce. Then I obtained a graphic design certification. Permanent make-up, a form of tatouage, was a natural step. I did the necessary training and soon after, Gilda Hilton, my partner, and I opened Dermagraffic LLC. Our service appeals to the unique woman who isn’t afraid to try something new.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Going back into the workforce and starting this business. It was financially risky but it really is very successful. We opened three weeks ago.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: I have traveled around the globe and lived in Europe and Israel, but I would like to visit the Galapagos Islands.

Angie Monroe

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market