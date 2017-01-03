Company asks consumers to stop using kids’ scooters that suddenly stop scooting

Sometimes, saying “the wheels fell off” isn’t just metaphorical. So it is with the GLOPO Joyrider three-wheeled children’s scooters.
GLOPO issued a “stop using” request for the scooters, sold via Amazon.com and Zulilly.com, after hearing that the front wheels came off a scooter, causing a wipeout and injury to the child riding the scooter.
Instead of requesting a return, GLOPO wants customers to contact them for a repair kit via phone (855-965-1704 from noon to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday) or a form on the website.
Models affected are GT5048R, GT5110R, GT5121R, GT5124R, GT5125R, GT5122R, GT5117R and GT5123R. The model numbers can be found at the base of the scooter or on the receipt.
Comments