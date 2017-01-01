Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Tom Tollette is the new senior relationship manager at SRQ Wealth Advisory. He previously served in various senior management roles with Robert W. Baird & Company as well as on several securities industry regulatory boards, local committees and community boards. Tollette currently serves on the board of The Pops Orchestra and is an advisory board member for the USF School of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership.
Carla Ross, relocation director of Wagner Realty, recently achieved the Global Relocation Professional designation from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. She earned the designation after completing a series of online courses. The designation was created by LeadingRE to provide members with comprehensive professional development in the area of referrals and relocation.
Tony Veldkamp, realtor with SVN Commercial Advisory Group, was presented with the 2016 Commercial Realtor of the Year award by The Commercial Investment Division of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. The award is presented to a realtor member of the CID who epitomizes the Realtor image with a proven track record of dedication to their fellow realtors and community. Veldkamp served as the 2016 CID president, and previously served on the CID Board of Directors. He currently serves as senior adviser and managing director of SVN Commercial Advisory group.
Rachel McCoy, has joined SaraBay Real Estate Inc. as a real estate agent. She started her career in banking and in the insurance industry.
