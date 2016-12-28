The Limited stores, including 3 in Tampa Bay area, are closing nationwide

Women’s fashion retailer The Limited is the latest in a growing list of once-popular retailers expected to file for bankruptcy and close its stores, including three in the Tampa Bay area.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that The Limited stores at Westshore Plaza in Tampa, Westfield Brandon and the Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz likely will close in the next week.
Two stores in Orlando-area malls closed for good after business on Christmas Eve, and two others in Orlando are expected to do the same in the coming weeks.
The Limited had 16 locations across Florida, and all have been selling off merchandise at highly discounted rates in recent weeks to purge what’s left of its inventory.
The Limited’s website says “all sales are final and no returns or exchanges will be honored on purchases.” Remaining inventory is being offered at up to 75 percent off in stores and up to 50 percent off online.
Other retailers that have gone bankrupt in the past year include Sports Authority, Aeropostale and Sears.
