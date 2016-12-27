Faces in business: Dr. Laurel L. Logas

Dr. Laurel L. Logas
Veterinary co-owner
Bradenton Veterinary Hospital, 1324 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. bradentonveterinary.com
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: I modeled my business after a good friend who ran his business with integrity and with his heart.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Fighter pilot. Growing up I loved adventure, going fast and was fascinated with the military. But I also was fascinated with James Herriot, a British veterinary surgeon, and how pets share our lives. His wonderful stories and the science behind it made me want to take care of the pets in our family and bunnies and birds in our yard.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Moving from Minnesota, where we had a stable and successful veterinary clinic, to Florida. But it was an adventure and I like adventure.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: We’re headed for Spain soon, but I’d start in Alaska and then on to Germany.
Angie Monroe
