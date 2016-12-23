Titan Senior Living planning its first Manatee facility

Plans for Titan Senior Living’s third Florida assisted living and memory care facity are making their way through the Manatee County permitting process.
Élan at Manatee, a 95-bed, 79,632-square-foot facility, would be located at 7380 55th Ave. E., in the Tara community, on the southwest corner of State Road 70 East and Interstate 75.
“The Bradenton market has the demographics Titan Senior Living looks for in a market; population growth, good economic fundamentals and positive demand for senior housing,” Ellena C. Tapia, Titan’s director of marketing, said in an email. “We are currently targeting a summer 2018 opening date for the community.”
There are 47 licensed assisted living facilities, representing 2,458 beds, in Manatee County, said Shelisha Coleman, press secretary for the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
“ALFs are not licensed according to need and they are not subject to the Certificate of Need process, so we do not have data on the bed need,” Coleman wrote in an email.
Capacity of ALFs in Manatee County range from as few as six residents to as many as 160, according to the state’s assisted living facility directory.
Titan Senior Living’s other Florida ALFs are in The Villages community, in Sumter County, near Ocala. Titan also operates ALFs in Texas and New Mexico.
The development of Stone River Retirement Resort next door to Élan at Manatee is also a plus, Tapia said.
“The development of Resort Lifestyle Communities’ adjacent independent living project will be a good neighbor for our assisted living and memory care community. The Manatee County Development office has been extremely helpful in assisting us through the design and development process,” Tapia said.
Élan at Manatee recently began final site plan/construction plan review by Manatee County staff and the first round of comments are due Jan. 4, said Jim Rigo, the principal planner for the project.
“This is an administrative process as the use was approved with the Tara Commercial General Development Plan. Their plans anticipate beginning construction in March and I think that may be possible if they can get all staff endorsements after two review cycles,” Rigo said in an email.
Titan plans to begin its marketing efforts for Élan at Manatee in late 2017, Tapia said.
“Elan Manatee provides resident’s and their families with a conveniently located assisted living and memory care project. Our community will provide residents will three meals per day in a restaurant-style setting as well as other building amenities (media room, arts and crafts space, bistro area, salon/spa and wellness area) and the services they need based upon their needs,” she said. “Florida Titan Senior Living is looking for additional opportunities in Florida.”
Manatee County’s largest assisted living facilities
- Brookdale Palma Sola, 450 67th St. W., 160 beds.
- The Inn at Freedom Village, 6410 21st Ave. W., 160 beds.
- Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay, 1414 69th Ave. W., 150 beds.
- Inspired Living at Lakewood Ranch, 5424 Lena Road, 150 beds.
- Summerfield Retirement, 3409 26th St. W., 142 beds.
- Bradenton Oaks Courtyard, 1015 7th Ave. E., 135 beds.
- The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch, 11705 Evening Walk Drive, 125 beds.
- Brookdale Bradenton Gardens, 5612 26th St. W., 120 beds.
- Westminster Towers & Shores of Bradenton, 1533 4th Ave. W., 117 beds.
SOURCE: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration
