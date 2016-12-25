Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota, Dec. 26, 2016

Chris Kohatsu is the new digital strategist and John Leinaweaver is the new community association manager at Neal Communities in Lakewood Ranch. Before joining Neal Communities, Kohatsu was employed by one of the area’s largest energy firms and one of the largest homebuilding companies in the Tampa region. Leinaweaver previously worked as the general manager and COO for a local golf and country club.
Matt Seider of the Seider Group at Remax Alliance Group has earned the e-Pro certification, a technology certification recognized, endorsed and conferred by the National Association of Realtors. Agents who are e-Pro certified have received advanced training in using the latest technology and social media to promote listings and find properties. Seider earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and received a law degree from the Arizona State University College of Law.
